Convention center projects top $1 million

WATERLOO — The city is poised to invest more than $1 million into its ongoing efforts to restore its 45-year-old downtown convention center.

Waterloo City Council members are scheduled Monday to hold public hearings on a planned exhibition hall ceiling renovation and skywalk repairs at the Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center.

The work is part of more than $6 million in identified projects to rejuvenate the aging building after a 2017 proposal to sell the building fell through.

Six contractors submitted bids last week to renovate the ceiling in the large exhibition hall, with Peters Construction Corp. of Waterloo being the apparent low bidder at $939,810.

The work will cover peeling paint with a translucent panel and lighting system.

Woodruff Construction Co. of Waterloo provided the lowest of three bids received to repair the two skywalks.

The firm’s proposal was $199,890.

Meanwhile, Cardinal Construction of Waterloo is already working on a $1.1 million contract to replace the penthouse chiller at the center.