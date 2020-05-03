Convention center projects top $1 million

WATERLOO — The city is poised to invest more than $1 million into its ongoing efforts to restore its 45-year-old downtown convention center.
Waterloo City Council members are scheduled Monday to hold public hearings on a planned exhibition hall ceiling renovation and skywalk repairs at the Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center.
The work is part of more than $6 million in identified projects to rejuvenate the aging building after a 2017 proposal to sell the building fell through.
Six contractors submitted bids last week to renovate the ceiling in the large exhibition hall, with Peters Construction Corp. of Waterloo being the apparent low bidder at $939,810.
The work will cover peeling paint with a translucent panel and lighting system.
Woodruff Construction Co. of Waterloo provided the lowest of three bids received to repair the two skywalks.
The firm’s proposal was $199,890.
Meanwhile, Cardinal Construction of Waterloo is already working on a $1.1 million contract to replace the penthouse chiller at the center.
Henkel Construction of Mason City is wrapping up a $263,000 plumbing renovation contract and a $53,000 replacement of lintels above the exterior convention center doors.
The city is paying for the improvements with general obligation bonds repaid with property taxes along with some hotel-motel tax revenue.
Other scheduled council business this week includes a request from developers of Paradise Estates, near Orange Elementary School, for a two-year extension to file a final plat for the planned 100-lot housing subdivision. The project received a one-year extension last year.
The meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday in the council chambers of City Hall. Council members will be attending electronically and residents wishing to comment on items are encouraged to do so via email to the City Clerk’s Office or contact the clerk to get log-in information to participate in the meeting by phone or Zoom meeting.
