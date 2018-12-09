WATERLOO — The city may hire a consulting firm to assess the maintenance needs at the Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center.
Waterloo City Council members are scheduled to vote Monday on a proposed $18,000 contract with I & S Group Inc., working with StruXture Architects, to provide a facility assessment of the downtown city-owned convention center.
The agreement is an addendum to a contract council members approved Sept. 4 that would pay ISG up to $206,930 to survey the condition of many other city buildings and provide cost estimates for needed improvements.
The convention center was left out of the earlier agreement because the city at the time was under a contract with Omaha, Neb.-based Leslie Hospitality to acquire and renovate the building and adjacent Ramada Hotel.
That deal fell apart when Leslie Hospitality was unable to secure financing for the project and lost its ability to purchase the hotel.
Leslie Hospitality’s development agreement would have required the company to upgrade the convention center at an estimated cost of $6 million.
Company officials had said roughly $1.6 million of that cost was needed for deferred maintenance and repairs on the building, including a $600,000 sewer and grease trap project.
The meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday in the council chambers on the second floor of City Hall.
This taxpayer money pit needs to GO! Get it gone. Stop spending money on it.
