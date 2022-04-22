Contract would make Fitzgerald 2nd highest paid police chief in Iowa

WATERLOO – If approved, a new contract would make Waterloo’s Joel Fitzgerald Sr. Iowa’s second-best paid chief of police.

Waterloo is the ninth-largest city in the state.

Monday night the City Council voted 5-2 to postpone a vote on the contract until councilors can hear from Mayor Quentin Hart, who was absent. Councilors Ray Feuss and Jerome Amos Jr. cast the dissenting votes. According to Councilor Jonathan Grieder, the item was added to the agenda late Friday and altered on Monday. He said he did not receive the contract until 11:41 a.m.

“I have the utmost confidence in Dr. Fitzgerald as our police chief, but I want to know where these numbers came from. I would like to know why we’re moving our police chief as the ninth-largest city to just behind Des Moines, which is the largest city,” Grieder said at the meeting. “I just want to know through what process ... this is happening.”

The contract was the last item on the agenda at the meeting, and was met with concern by members of the community in attendance. That included former City Council candidate Dawn Henry, who stated there hadn’t sufficient time for residents to discuss the matter.

“Let the city chew on that a little bit and say: ‘Yea, is that good or bad?’” Henry said over the phone Thursday. “‘And can we get a hold of our council and let them know?’”

The contract would raise Fitzgerald’s base salary by $23,537 from $141,463 to $165,000. Currently, he has the fifth-highest salary of any police chief in Iowa, behind Des Moines, Cedar Rapids, Iowa City and Davenport, according to a June report by KWWL. If approved, he would be behind only Chief Dana Wingert of the Des Moines Police Department, who has an annual salary of $183,404.

Fitzgerald holds a Ph.D. in business administration from Northcentral University. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, doctoral holders earn a median weekly salary that is 20% higher than someone with a bachelor’s degree. Fitzgerald also is a long-serving law enforcement veteran, sworn in as Waterloo’s police chief in June 2020 after previously serving as chief at Fort Worth, Texas, and for six months as chief deputy for the Philadelphia (Pennsylvania) County Sheriff’s Office.

However, it was reported by the Miami New Times just six months after he was hired that Fitzgerald applied to be police chief in that city. A month later, it was reported he was in the running for the chief’s job in Albuquerque, New Mexico. He was also a finalist in March 2021 for the top job in Memphis, Tennessee. More recently, he was one of 26 finalists for chief with the Austin Police Department in Texas.

“I think that there are many people in the city that are aware of his continuous looking for other places to work, that he is not sold on Waterloo,” Henry said. “And that’s been on the news since basically when he got here.”

A date to further discuss the contract has not been confirmed yet. The Courier reached out to Fitzgerald’s office, but has not received a response. On Thursday morning, Hart said he had not watched the recording of the City Council meeting yet and couldn’t comment.

