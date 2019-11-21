WATERLOO — The city is moving to bring the Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center into compliance with its own plumbing regulations.
Waterloo City Council members have approved a $218,300 contract with Henkel Construction Co. of Mason City for kitchen plumbing work, which includes installing a grease interceptor for the downtown convention facility.
The city adopted a “fat, oil and grease” ordinance five years ago to ensure food service establishments did not discharge waste that could clog pipes and lead to sewer backups.
While the FOG program became part of a consent decree the city approved to resolve sewer overflows targeted by the U.S. Justice Department and Environmental Protection Agency, it upset many restaurant operators forced to absorb high costs for grease traps and interceptors.
“This will put us in compliance with the ordinance,” said Noel Anderson, the city’s director of planning and community development. “We’re a little behind where we should have been because we thought Leslie was going to do it.”
Leslie is Leslie Hospitality Group, an Omaha, Neb.-based developer, which was planning to buy and renovate the city-owned convention center until the deal fell apart in late 2018 for a lack of financing.
The city had to hire an architect and engineering firm to design the kitchen plumbing and other improvements at the center, which now will remain under city ownership.
Henkel Construction also received a $53,000 contract to replace lintels above the exterior convention center doors. Areas around the outside of the building have been fenced off in preparation of the work.
City Council members sold $1.4 million in general obligation bonds last June to help pay for the known repairs and upgrades to the building.
