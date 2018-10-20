Try 1 month for 99¢

WATERLOO — A consultant is expected to unveil a recommendation Monday on what to do with the antiquated Byrnes and Gates Park swimming pools.

Waterloo City Council members are scheduled to hold a work session at 3:45 p.m. Monday in City Hall to hear a presentation from Waters Edge Aquatic Design, a firm that has been working on a conceptual design for the pools.

Leisure Services Director Paul Huting said the proposal involves replacing the Byrnes pool with a new aquatic center and replacing the Gates pool with a “large, pretty impressive splash park” and sledding area.

Huting said the proposal is conceptual, but council members will be asked eventually to reach a consensus on how to move forward.

The two pools were expected to last 25 years when they opened in June 1981. They are now more than 37 years old and have struggled with frequent leaks and costly repairs.

Business scheduled during the regular council meeting, which begins at 5:30 p.m., includes:

  • An ordinance raising sewer rates in two steps to help pay for major improvements necessary to reduce sewer overflows. The first increase on Jan. 1 would add about $1.25 per month to an average residential customer’s bill, while a similar increase July 1, 2019, would add another $1.25 per month.
  • Approving the purchase of a $130,000 SnoGo loader-mounted snow blower from Trans Iowa Equipment of Ankeny for the Public Works Department.

