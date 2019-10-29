WATERLOO — The city has hired a consultant to determine whether Waterloo can afford its own broadband utility.
City Council members voted unanimously Monday to approve an $84,500 study to be completed by Magellan Advisors of Denver, Colo.
The property tax-funded review expected to be completed in the spring will look at everything from a public-private partnership to a full-blown, city-owned fiber optics system to improve internet, phone and cable TV service.
Members of the Waterloo Telecommunications Utility Board and a number of business leaders have expressed concern about the city falling behind the technology curve because of service from its current providers.
Mediacom Communications and CenturyLink are the largest data providers in the city, although several smaller companies also serve the market.
Resident David Dreyer spoke against the study, saying Waterloo can’t afford the eventual cost of its own telecommunications system. A pre-feasibility study conducted by BigGig Iowa LLC had put the cost of a citywide fiber-to-the-home system at $39.2 million to $65.3 million.
“How much would it cost to put this communication system into the city when we have two potential contractors already in the city, spread all over the city, that we could maybe negotiate with to expand their services?” Dreyer asked.
You have free articles remaining.
But Rich Kurtenbach, a member of the Telecommunications Utility Board, talked about his own struggles getting fiber service from a local provider.
“I understand the concern for the dollars,” he said. “But I sit here and watch other communities who have been putting together their own telecommunication programs, and it’s unbelievable how much they’re getting and for how little when it comes to their monthly costs and the service they’re receiving.
“It’s blocking us in economic development,” he added. “Right now we’re being served by two major corporations ... and I think they’re failing miserably when it comes not just to service but to the cost to our community.”
Telecommunications Utility Board member Randy Pilkington said Magellan Advisors has a record of working with more than 400 municipalities, including Waverly, Davenport and Indianola in Iowa.
“We did get three proposals,” Pilkington said. “We looked at those. They were in the mid-range of the cost. We felt they had the best ability to work with a community the size of Waterloo to really assess our needs.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.