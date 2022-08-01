Construction of Waverly's 'Red Fox Hotel and Event Center' makes progress

WAVERLY — Locals have referred to 1900 Heritage Way as the “Red Fox” for years.

And the redeveloper of Waverly’s former Red Fox Inn confirmed Thursday they can continue to do so.

“We were going to rename it, but came to the conclusion everyone out here calls it the Red Fox,” said Nick Graham of 1859 Ventures LLC. “We kept it for brand recognition,” pointing out the Highlander Hotel in Iowa City did something similar.

The former inn had been derelict for years and was acquired by the city of Waverly in 2020 after property taxes went unpaid. The City Council selected 1859 Ventures’ $3.5 million redevelopment proposal over competing pitches.

Graham is “highly confident” the newly rehabilitated and upscale “Red Fox Hotel and Event Center” will open its doors by the end of this year, the deadline stated in a development agreement with the city.

He is accepting bookings for the new event center beginning in February 2023.

The agreement states the total property value must increase to $5 million by January 2023.

The hotel will have 54 units, Graham said.

He has a personal goal of reopening in September, but “a lot would have to fall the right way” in order to make that happen.

“Doors, for instance. I don’t know when those are going to show up,” Graham said. “But all that considered, there have not been too many scheduling delays.”

Additionally, the project already brought 34 market-rate rental units to the former inn.

More about the project can be found on Facebook by searching “Red Fox Inn Reconstruction.”

Due to inflationary pressures and “unforeseen surprises” that come with any construction project, Graham said the projected cost is now about 30% more than the original estimate.

In turn, the council approved an amendment to the original development agreement in May, increasing the incremental property tax rebates to reflect the “substantial” cost uptick.

Graham gave examples to council, from “doing the plumbing right” and electronics, to “procuring heating and cooling equipment for convention center” and the addition of sprinklers to all the hotel rooms, as reasons for requesting the amendment.

“There’s just been a lot of items ... where I’ve really tried to go the extra mile to make this an impeccable Grade A development,” Graham said.

The six years of rebates, beginning with fiscal year 2023-24, are only applied to the increase in property taxes as a result of the increase in commercial and residential property value, not what ends up being the total value after the improvements are made.

Originally the rebates were on a sliding scale – 100% of the additional taxes in years one and two, and then 80%, 60%, 40% and 20% the following years.

The amendment made it 100% all six years.

The projected abatement, over the six years, went from $332,876 to $499,314.

But there is a cap on the actual abatement of $500,000.

A job requirement also was slashed in May. The developer said the requirement made it more difficult to secure financing because of the “uncertainty.”