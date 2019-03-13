Try 3 months for $3
clip art food donation
Shutterstock

WATERLOO -- The Black Hawk County Soil and Water Conservation Society will host a food drive from 5:30 to 8 p.m. April 1 at SingleSpeed Brewing Co., 325 Commercial St. 

This event is for SWCS members and those interested in learning more about this international professional and scientific organization that promotes sustainability and conservation.

The evening will include free appetizers and drinks for purchase, presentations from SWCS and the Northeast Iowa Food Bank, soil and water trivia, and a short movie, as well as plenty of time to socialize with fellow conservationists.

The event is free and open to the public. Bring food items to donate to the Northeast Iowa Food Bank.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments