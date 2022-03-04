Consensus broken: Cedar Falls council expects to hear Monday about mayor's PS-22 plan

CEDAR FALLS – A consensus by a majority of the City Council on Feb. 21 to maintain the status quo of the public safety department has been broken by one member.

On Monday, Mayor Rob Green is prepared to lead a discussion on his Public Safety 2022 (PS-22) plan, which he introduced during his campaign for re-election, with significant changes to address some concerns with the public safety officer program.

It acts as a hybrid of sorts between the two sides of the debate on whether or not to cross-train police officers and firefighters.

“Some aspects of the current ‘PSO Model’ are great — I fully support cross-training and believe our smart and motivated officers have the skill and will to serve ably in that capacity,” Green said in introducing the plan in council’s meeting packet. “Cedar Falls Public Safety has hired top-notch officers; this certainly isn’t about ‘them,’ and I’m very proud of them and the excellence they bring to their critical safety roles every day.

“That said, PS-22 is a response to the concerns that the current PSO model lacks inherent accountability to certify that personnel maintain the perishable law enforcement, firefighting, rescue, and emergency medical skills needed to protect Cedar Falls residents, workers, and visitors, and their property.”

After speaking with retired firefighters and in some cases, friends and families of firefighters, Councilor Gil Schultz said he is now willing to consider larger changes than when he was one of four to informally vote for the “status quo” during the first lengthy meeting on public safety.

Schultz sided with Councilors Daryl Kruse, Kelly Dunn and Susan deBuhr who have supported moving forward with the PSO program while striving toward goals in a special report that “provides both the fluidity to adapt and the structure necessary to provide an efficient future for Cedar Falls Public Safety from 2021 to 2025.”

The first-term city councilor’s stance on the issue has changed since he began campaigning early last year, having previously been in the camp of wanting traditional police and fire departments.

But his change in stance has come, in part, after learning that Cedar Falls’ public safety officer program has an organizational structure and response in which police and fire act in their own separate divisions.

Schultz insists he wants to continue learning more about the pros and cons of the traditional and PSO models, as well as its other options as a city, but not wanting to immediately “flip the switch” back to the ways of the past.

With the March 11 retirement of Public Safety Director Jeff Olson looming, the city will appoint an interim public safety director at some point. Whether the city hires a full-time replacement is still up in the air and could be determined during Monday’s discussion.

No time is allotted during the Monday work session for the public to weigh in on the topic. But it is expected that if stronger consideration were to be given to certain changes that future meetings would allow for the community participation.

