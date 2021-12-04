Condos, PSO job descriptions, roundabouts, union agreements on Monday's docket for Cedar Falls councilors

CEDAR FALLS -- The controversial site plans for the Creekside Luxury Condos at the corner of Cedar Heights and Valley High drives will come before Cedar Falls City Council for final approvals Monday.

The future six 12-plex condominium buildings, which received objections from two nearby homeowners associations during the planning process, will be considered by counselors at the meeting beginning at 7 p.m. in City Hall.

In addition, other items related to the public safety captain and lieutenant job descriptions, roundabouts, labor union agreements, and a contract extension for the compost facility management company, dot the lengthy agenda.

A brief committee of the whole meeting is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall. A "Grow Cedar Valley Update" is the only item listed for discussion. Options for remote participation are available for the 6:30 and 7 p.m. meetings.

The three-story condos, with attached garages, have been discussed for months after having gone through the rezoning and land use map amendment process and then the site plan and plat review. They date back to last year when a petition in opposition was signed by residents of the Legacy Cove and Valley High Condo Associations on Legacy Lane and Orchard Drive.

Concerns have been voiced at recent Planning and Zoning Commission meetings. Some revolved around storm water management, and most, if not all, of the various concerns, depending on who is asked, were addressed.

At least one home owners association representative had concerns about the developer following through on their accommodations.

The Planning and Zoning Commission voted to advance them to council last month, and if given the final green light, Lg. Companies LLC, which is the developer in agreement to purchase the land from Heartland Homes of Cedar Valley Inc. for $400,000, will build the owner-occupied condos in phases on 6.38 acres.

Also on Monday’s agenda for council’s consideration are the new job descriptions for the public safety supervisor positions, captain and lieutenant, that were revised in response to the International Association of Fire Firefighters Local 1366 versus City of Cedar Falls court case ruling by District Judge Bradley Harris in October.

In addition, council will consider accepting Petersen Contractors’ low bid of $3,329,289 for the Greenhill Road and South Main Street roundabout project, and executing three purchase agreements with private property owners for acquiring permanent and temporary construction easements.

Dec. 20 is the date before council for scheduling its public hearing on its Main Street Reconstruction Project, which involves the addition of four roundabouts between 6th Street and Seerley Boulevard and making the street a three-lane corridor with on-street bikes lanes.

Also slated for Dec. 20, pending council’s blessing, is another public hearing for new ward and precinct boundaries drafted based on the 2020 census. Those were not immediately available to the public, and have to be requested from city staff.

A $72,880, one-year contract extension will be considered for T&W Grinding's yard waste management services at the city’s compost facility. That is a 4% raise for a company that has been under contract for the past two years.

Also under consideration is an ordinance, on second reading, establishing 7% annual increases in sanitary sewer rates for the next five years in support of major nutrient-reduction wastewater treatment facility upgrades costing more than $110 million.

After holding an executive session, council will reconvene to consider approving two tentative agreements with labor unions, one with Teamsters Union Local No. 238, Parks & Public Works, and Teamsters Union Local No. 238, Public Safety, for June 25, 2022 through July 2, 2027.

According to Mayor Rob Green, Agenda Item #11 -- the submission of a 2022 Most Endangered Properties nomination for the Honors Cottage at the University of Northern Iowa to Preservation Iowa – will not come before council Monday because input from UNI officials is still being weighed.

Last month, the Board of Regents tabled a request to raze the former residences, the Honors Cottage and Alumni House.

