Condemnation commission doubles city's last offer for Cedar Falls resident's land

CEDAR FALLS — A commission appointed to handle eminent domain appeals said a Cedar Falls couple’s seized property is worth more than twice what the city offered.

The property owner is still deciding whether it’s enough.

Last October, Cedar Falls’ City Council approved going forward with construction of a roundabout at Greenhill Road and South Main Street. Brian McElhose, whose property is located at 4309 Spruce Hills Drive, was among those asked to surrender land to the $3 million project.

The back half of McElhose’s land is covered with 60-foot eastern white pine trees, 12 of them to be exact. With the city’s proposed plan, McElhose stood to lose half of them, and gain a new fence, albeit one that would run only halfway down the width of his back yard, parallel to Main Street.

“It’s like a park back there. That was the whole reason we built a $100,000 addition on the house,” McElhose said.

When a local government needs private property to undertake a project it believes is for the good of the community, such as reconstructing a road or building a new public facility, there is little a private landowner can do to challenge it beyond making sure the government pays an adequate price for either the temporary or permanent use of their land.