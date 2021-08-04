Condemnation commission doubles city's last offer for Cedar Falls resident's land

CEDAR FALLS — A commission appointed to handle eminent domain appeals said a Cedar Falls couple’s seized property is worth more than twice what the city offered.
The property owner is still deciding whether it’s enough.
Last October, Cedar Falls’ City Council approved going forward with construction of a roundabout at Greenhill Road and South Main Street. Brian McElhose, whose property is located at 4309 Spruce Hills Drive, was among those asked to surrender land to the $3 million project.
The back half of McElhose’s land is covered with 60-foot eastern white pine trees, 12 of them to be exact. With the city’s proposed plan, McElhose stood to lose half of them, and gain a new fence, albeit one that would run only halfway down the width of his back yard, parallel to Main Street.
“It’s like a park back there. That was the whole reason we built a $100,000 addition on the house,” McElhose said.
When a local government needs private property to undertake a project it believes is for the good of the community, such as reconstructing a road or building a new public facility, there is little a private landowner can do to challenge it beyond making sure the government pays an adequate price for either the temporary or permanent use of their land.
When the city first approached McElhose, he said officials offered him less than $6,000 for the temporary and permanent easements they sought, and he turned them down. The city came back a second time with an offer of about $7,000.
He turned them down again, and two months ago the city petitioned to have the land condemned. McElhose decided to fight.
He hired a lawyer who had the trees appraised. An arbor service said the trees were worth between $5,000 and $10,000. Apiece.
“Those trees really make the back yard,” McElhose said.
On Tuesday morning, a special condemnation commission appointed under state law to handle eminent domain appeals toured McElhose’s property and came back with a number twice as large as Cedar Falls officials had previously offered, according to documents supplied by the city.
The commission found the McElhoses were due $15,185 in damages, plus attorney’s fees of $3,175. The city would also need to extend the fence it planned to construct the full width of the property, instead of just halfway.
But McElhose still isn’t sure it is enough. Should he or the city decide to appeal the commission’s decision, they would have to do it in district court.
“I’ll have to see what they allotted for the trees versus the land and talk to my attorney,” McElhose said. “Those trees are valuable.”