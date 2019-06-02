WATERLOO — A major warehouse and trucking operation expansion in the Northeast Industrial Park is up for approval this week.
Waterloo City Council members will hold a public hearing at 5:30 p.m. Monday in City Hall on a request from Con-Trol to develop more than 400,000 square feet of warehouse, office and maintenance buildings with access from Newell Street.
Con-Trol currently occupies a 69,000-square-foot building at 2425 GT Drive in the Northeast Industrial Park and provides container systems primarily for John Deere suppliers.
The city’s Planning, Programming and Zoning Commission endorsed the site plan and plat for the expansion, which initially will include 204,000 square feet of buildings with future phases growing to a total of 416,678 square feet.
But a number of homeowners living west of the industrial park have voiced opposition to the access from Newell, which they believe will lead to more heavy truck traffic past their homes.
Engineers working on the project said roughly 120 trucks per day would be running between the Con-Trol site and the John Deere plant to the east along Newell. About a half dozen trucks coming from the west would be encouraged to use Martin Luther King Jr. Drive instead of Newell.
City staff noted truck traffic might be heavier on Newell now because U.S. Highway 63 is being reconstructed. That work is expected to wrap up before the Con-Trol facility opens.
Other scheduled council business includes:
- A request on behalf of Dollar General to construct a new 9,100-square-foot retail store northeast of the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Idaho Street.
- A development agreement with SFN Real Estate for construction of two data centers with an assessed value exceeding $200,000 southeast of 1414 Commercial St. The city demolishing houses on the site, which will be donated to the Mankato, Minn.-based company for the project.
