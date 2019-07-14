WATERLOO — An incentive package to leverage construction of a new $11.5 million Con-Trol building in the Northeast Industrial Park is up for approval this week.
Waterloo City Council members are scheduled to hold a public hearing at 5:30 p.m. Monday in City Hall on their plans to give free land, property tax breaks and cash to the project.
Con-Trol, which provides container systems primarily to John Deere’s tractor assembly plant, is planning to construct nearly 204,000 square feet of warehouse and office buildings on land between Newell Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, west of the current industrial park.
The city would donate more than 27 acres of land for the project; a nearly $1.52 million grant to correct poor soil conditions; eight years of 50 percent property tax rebates on the added value with an option for two additional years of 35 percent tax rebates.
The development agreement also gives Con-Trol the right to acquire adjacent lots for $1 for future expansion.
Con-Trol would be required to complete construction by Sept. 30, 2020, and must agree to maintain a minimum assessed value of $11.5 million for at least 10 years.
You have free articles remaining.
Tax rebates and the grant would be funded through taxes generated in the Northeast Industrial tax-increment financing district, which has already invested substantial money developing the site.
The city acquired the land from the Waterloo Industrial Development Association in 2004, spent $1.2 million installing water and sewer main to the site in 2016, and graded the land for nearly $1 million in 2017.
Another $1.1 million grant from the Iowa Department of Transportation’s Revitalize Iowa’s Sound Economy, or RISE, program is being sought to help make improvements for additional truck movements on Newell east of the site.
Other scheduled council business includes:
- A development with Professional Lawn Care to construct three light industrial buildings with a combined value of $724,000 just north of 3488 Wagner Road, east of the Waterloo Regional Airport. The city will provide 50 percent tax rebates only if the project grows in value to at least $1 million.
- Four contracts totaling $105,500 for I & S Group Inc., of Waterloo, to provide architectural and design services for roof, ceiling and facade repairs at the Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.