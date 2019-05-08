WATERLOO — A major industrial expansion project at the Northeast Industrial Park is reigniting concerns about heavy truck traffic on Newell Street.
Waterloo Planning, Programming and Zoning Commission members voted unanimously Tuesday to endorse a site plan amendment for Con-Trol’s planned 204,000-square-foot warehouse and office west of the existing industrial park.
But they encouraged the company and City Council members to address concerns residents raised about the semi-tractor trailer trucks already rumbling past their homes.
“It’s a quandary because we want development, but we don’t want to increase traffic on Newell Street,” said commission member Sue Flynn.
Con-Trol currently occupies a 69,000-square-foot building at 2425 GT Drive in the Northeast Industrial Park and provides container systems primarily for John Deere suppliers.
The company’s proposed expansion, which eventually could include more than 400,000-square-feet of buildings, would enter and exit the site via Newell Street.
Jim Ellis, an engineer designing the project, said roughly 120 trucks a day would be running between the Con-Trol site and the John Deere plant to the east. A half dozen trucks coming from the west would be discouraged from using Newell Street.
But several Newell Street homeowners attending the zoning hearing suggested the Con-Trol entrance be located on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive to the south.
“I rise in support of industrial development but vehemently oppose truck traffic, or the potential of it, on Newell Street,” said Jons Olsson.
His wife, Ann Olsson, said residents had asked the city numerous times over the years to ban trucks from Newell Street as traffic increased with development of the Northeast Industrial Park.
City officials first said the construction of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive would solve the problem. But a study showed more than 200 trucks per day continued to use Newell Street even after MLK Jr. Drive was built.
“You can see why the residents and the neighborhood associations are so concerned about any talk at all about possibly increasing truck traffic on Newell Street,” she said. “We’ve been promised over and over again that they were going to take it off and it was going to go to Martin Luther King Drive.”
Don Frost was more blunt: “All the promises we received about the truck traffic have been big baloney.”
Ward 4 City Councilman Jerome Amos Jr. vowed to address the neighborhood truck concerns through the council regardless of the Con-Trol project.
“This is a big project,” Amos said. “It’s a good project for Waterloo. But I’m also concerned … the residents need to have a voice in this.”
Lisa Skubal, vice president of economic development for Grow Cedar Valley, encouraged commission members to approve the site plan.
“We haven’t seen such a large development in that part of town since Ferguson Enterprise built their facility back in 2005,” she said.
The site plan will go to the City Council for approval in the coming weeks.
