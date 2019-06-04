WATERLOO — A John Deere subcontractor’s expansion plans moved ahead Monday despite residents’ concerns about increased truck traffic.
Waterloo City Council members voted 5-1 Monday to approve the first reading of a site plan for Con-Trol container systems to develop 204,000 square feet of warehouse, office and maintenance buildings in the Northeast Industrial Park.
The plan, which requires two more readings for final approval, drew heavy opposition from homeowners to the west, including 166 people who signed a petition asking the project to use Martin Luther King Jr. Drive instead of Newell Street for access.
“We are not against the industry,” said Ann Olsson. “We know we need that.”
Olsson said truck traffic on Newell Street already creates a nuisance for homeowners, who were assured years ago any development in the Northeast Industrial Park would utilize Martin Luther King Jr. Drive for trucks.
Her husband, Jons Olsson, wasn’t convinced by company claims trucks coming and going from Con-Trol would follow instructions not to use Newell Street to the west.
“We know that trucks and electricity are similar,” he said. “They will choose and find the shortest route to get from point A to point B.”
Newell Street homeowner Edrick Roberts said the trucks already hurt her quality of life.
“My house shakes. My lamp shakes. I’ve got cracked walls. I’ve got broken dishes,” she said. “Please make this one of your main concerns.”
You have free articles remaining.
Jim Ellis, of MMS Consultants, which developed the site plan, said the 120 daily trucks heading to Con-Trol would be coming and going from the east. Most would be running back and forth on Newell between the John Deere tractor assembly plant, which means none would be using Newell — to the west of Con-Trol.
Ellis said the company wanted the Newell access, instead of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, to shorten the driving time for trucks on the John Deere route and desired to have just one access point for security reasons.
Mayor Quentin Hart called for a lengthy recess during the meeting to discuss options with legal and planning staff. He then asked council members to table the vote for one week so Ellis could have more discussion with the company and council members could get maps of truck routes.
But council members rejected the delay.
“This dinking around here can be unnerving to businesses,” Councilwoman Margaret Klein said. “It’s not for us to say you put your entrance on Martin Luther King.”
Councilman Steve Schmitt added, “I don’t think this sends a good message for economic development in Waterloo, Iowa.”
Councilman Pat Morrissey voted against the site plan, which he called a “people versus profits” issue, after losing his bid to postpone the vote for a week.
Council members Sharon Juon and Jerome Amos Jr. said they city still needs to address the current truck traffic issues on Newell that existed before Con-Trol’s expansion plans came up.
Con-Trol currently occupies a 69,000-square-foot building at 2425 GT Drive in the Northeast Industrial Park. Along with the initial 204,000-square-foot facility, the firm would have the right of first refusal to construct another 210,000 square feet of buildings on additional land in the development.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.