WATERLOO — An advisory board has recommended boosting the pay for Black Hawk County’s elected officials to help close the gap with their peers in other urbanized counties.
The county compensation board voted Wednesday to recommend a 5 percent salary increase for the sheriff and 4 percent raises for the county attorney, auditor, recorder, treasurer and five supervisors effective July 1, 2019.
“We’re just making a recommendation to the Board of Supervisors … of what we feel is fair,” said board chairman Michael Grillo.
Iowa law requires the compensation board to make its proposal based on “compensation paid to comparable officers in other counties of this state, other states, private enterprise and the federal government.”
The elected supervisors, during their upcoming budget process, can accept or cut the recommendations but can’t increase wages above what the compensation board proposed.
Compensation board member William Teaford noted Black Hawk County is the fifth most populous of Iowa’s 99 counties, but its elected officials’ pay ranks substantially below the average for urban counties.
The county attorney, auditor, recorder and treasurer all earn 11 to 12 percent less than the average pay for their colleagues in Iowa’s 10 largest counties. The sheriff earns 15 percent less than the average pay for his peers in the top 10 counties.
“I think there is cause to getting him closer to what his peers are in view of the type of job that he does,” said Steve Brustkern, the sheriff’s representative on the compensation board.
Brustkern also noted the sheriff’s command staff earn a percentage of what their boss is paid, which means some would be better off financially to reject promotions and remain as deputies earning overtime.
Grillo, who represents the treasurer on the compensation board, said he wasn’t sold on looking at pay in other counties.
“We always look at this average like it’s the golden rule,” he said. “What we really need to do is consider whether we’re paying our people fair salaries.
“Are we maintaining good people at the salaries we are putting out there?” he added. “In most cases we are.”
Compensation board members Jerome Amos Jr. and Steve Abbott also voiced some concern about recommending pay raises over 3 percent when the Iowa Legislature changed the state’s collective bargaining laws and limited arbitrated pay raises for unionized workers to the lesser of 3 percent of the consumer price index.
Black Hawk County’s elected officials have received 3 and 4 percent pay raises in each of the past four years.
Current annual salaries for those positions are: county attorney, $127,757; sheriff, $108,777; auditor, $80,896; recorder and treasurer, $80,780 each; and the five supervisors, $38,412.
