WATERLOO — A volunteer board has recommended 4 percent pay hikes for Black Hawk County government’s elected officials next year.
Members of the county compensation board voted 4-0 Thursday to propose the raises effective July 1 for the county attorney, sheriff, auditor, recorder, treasurer and five county supervisors.
Iowa law tasks the compensation board with making recommendations on raises for the county government’s elected officials after comparing them to pay for comparable officers in “other counties of this state, other states, private enterprise and the federal government.”
The Board of Supervisors ultimately decides whether to adopt or cut the pay raises proposed by the compensation board. The supervisors can’t raise wages higher than the board’s recommendation.
“I was going to propose going with all of them at 4 percent, knowing the board would probably drop that by half or 1 percent,” said compensation board member Doug Hintzman.
“Based on the economy and things like that I think Black Hawk has been going fairly well,” he added. “So this is a year they could probably have an increase and be able to afford it.”
Board member Jerry Hageman supported the proposal but noted he was “thinking about going 3.5 percent just so the public would know that we’re showing fiscal constraint.”
Longtime compensation board member Bill Teaford said Black Hawk County’s elected officials still rank below the average pay of the state’s 10 largest counties. But he said the major difference is among county supervisors, where Black Hawk’s members earn 42 percent below the large-county average.
“The rest of the numbers indicate that maybe we’re fairly well in line,” Teaford said.
The compensation board and supervisors have been consistently raising wages for the county’s elected officials, who all received pay increases of 3 percent to 4 percent between 2013 and 2018. This year, the sheriff received a 5 percent raise, the supervisors received 2.5 percent raises, and the other elected officials received 4 percent raises.
“I think we’re getting close to where we need to be,” said compensation board chairman Steve Brustkern.
Despite being the fifth most populous Iowa county, the county attorney, sheriff, treasurer, recorder and auditor pay levels rank between seventh and 11th in salary levels.
The supervisors have the 18th highest pay among all 99 counties.
The Board of Supervisors typically votes on what to do with the compensation board recommendation during meetings to discuss the coming fiscal year’s budget.
