CEDAR FALLS — Officials christened the newly remodeled City Hall on Monday before the City Council meeting.

The $4.5 million project at 220 Clay St. wrapped up earlier this year after about a year of work that required staff to temporarily relocate beginning in early 2022. Years of planning have produced transformational changes.

The ribbon cutting ceremony, led by Mayor Rob Green and Grow Cedar Valley Ambassador Richard Morris, provided an opportunity to tour the two-floor, 38,000 square-foot building. Every area saw some work to ensure the building has a longer life and is better suited to meet the needs of the city’s employees and residents.

The building was constructed in 1968 and expanded in 1999.

“It’s been a long time coming,” said Jamie Castle, city building official and project manager. “It’s what needed to be done, and it took a lot of steps to get here.”

Improvements were made that aren’t always visible, like the installation of new heating, ventilation, air conditioning, electrical and plumbing infrastructure.

Other changes are very clear. For example, the lower floor has been transformed after serving as office space since the police station moved to the new Public Safety Center on South Main Street in 2019. Tour guides highlighted how the old holding cells have been made into unisex bathrooms.

About 60-65 employees now work at City Hall, including Mayor Rob Green, City Administrator Ron Gaines, Community Developer Director Stephanie Sheetz and Finance and Business Operations Director Jennifer Rodenbeck.

The renovations created more areas with natural light and meeting rooms to foster collaboration.

Safety was another focus. City employees who engage with residents in the common area now are protected by bullet proof glass.

Improved customer service was another goal. The ground level has become a one-stop shop, sparing residents trips up and down stairs as was often the case previously. And the entire building is more compliant to the Americans with Disabilities Act. More accommodating bathrooms and doors have been installed and ramps have been added.

“It’s cool to see what had been done,” said Deborah Bunker, who’s lived in Cedar Falls for 20 years and came with her husband and son. “This was the best time to stop by since you wouldn’t typically come during business hours for a tour.

“We love living in Cedar Falls because we have a well-run city government, and appreciate having good trash service, parks, and water. Part of being a good citizen is knowing what’s going on and getting involved.”

Steve and Bonnie Smith were among a couple of dozen people checking out City Hall. They’ve been residents for decades.

“I remember when City Hall was built,” said Steve Smith. The couple hadn’t been in the building for a while and was curious about what had been done.

“They’ve modernized it and it looks to better meet the needs of residents,” said Bonnie Smith. “There’s a better flow to the building and it’s very welcoming. The space looks like it’s better used.”

The council chambers was given a fresh new look. “Openness” again was a goal, with an enlarged foyer space now outside the chambers for events and as overflow space for packed meetings. It had been a narrow hallway.

The “civics headquarters,” as Mayor Rob Green calls it, offers a new timeline graphic on the wall of the upper floor hallway outside the new foyer. And other awards, mementos and photos are sprinkled throughout the building to celebrate the city’s history and character.

“It feels good to see the finished project,” said Cam Bierle, a journeyman with K&W Electric. “It looks good and is functioning like it’s supposed to.”

K&W Electric was responsible for all new lighting, outlets, panels and rewiring.

“Overall, the project was smooth from start to finish,” said Tyler Kramer, project manager with Peters Construction Corporation. “I’m most proud of the foyer and council chambers and all the displays and signage. It all came together really nicely.”

In November 2021 the council voted 6-1 to accept the low construction bid, $3.85 million placed by Waterloo-based Peters Construction Corporation. (Councilmember Dave Sires objected.) Soft costs, equipment and furniture bring the total cost closer to $4.5 million, including lead design work completed by Emergent Architecture of Cedar Falls.

Officials say the project stayed under budget.

The City Hall remodel, somewhat controversial because of the cost, is the largest building project since smaller renovations were completed at the Recreation Center, 110 E. 13th St., during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The next big building project may be rebuilding the Hearst Center for the Arts. Planning has begun and $8.3 million is earmarked for 2026 through 2028, with $2.3 million expected to be fundraised.

