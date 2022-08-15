Community cat program voted down by Waterloo council

WATERLOO — A pilot program to return roaming cats to the outdoors after they're captured will not go forward.

In a 5-2 vote, the City Council opposed a trial run of the proposed community cat program. Councilors Rob Nichols and Ray Feuss voted in favor.

It would have been run through the Cedar Bend Humane Society and Animal Control Services. Free-roaming cats taken into the shelter would’ve been spayed or neutered and given shots before being released back into the wild. The idea was to decrease the number of cats who go through the shelter, and to lower the number of euthanizations.

The trial would have reduced the cost the city pays for every cat brought in the shelter from $55.62 down to $52.

Once in the shelter, the cats would’ve been eartipped to show they had been spayed and neutered and vaccinated against rabies. The ear tip would’ve also signified the cat does not need to be brought back to the shelter.

Councilor Dave Boesen brought up an Iowa law that states a person cannot release domestic animals into the wild. Sandie Greco, traffic operations director, said city staff looked at the state code and thought it wouldn’t be a problem to enforce the trial. If people in a neighborhood did not want a roaming cat back in their area, Greco said the shelter would keep it.

Boesen also noted he is worried about the number of birds that cats kill.

Resident Forest Dillavou spoke up about the issue, saying outdoor cats have been a nuisance in his experience.

Such cats defecated and urinated in his children’s sand boxes when they were growing up as well as in his wife’s garden beds – which could potentially give her health issues, he said.

“If I trap them again, I’ll probably take them somewhere else,” Dillavou said.

Greco noted that the program would help with the number of cats in the community by spaying and neutering them.

“They can’t reproduce, but they wreak havoc with flower beds and cars,” Boesen said. “I’m not in favor.”

After the idea was struck down, Greco said animal services and the humane society may possibly look at the idea again, but she wasn’t sure.

Also decided on at the meeting:

Landing fees are now waived for American Airlines’ planes that have more than 65 seats at the Waterloo Regional Airport. Airport director, Keith Kaspari said this would encourage the airline to bring in larger airplanes. Currently, Waterloo only has 50-seat planes that come through the facility.

A public hearing will be set for Sept. 6 to discuss amending the city’s current sewer revenue capital loan program with a note to authorize a project through a state revolving fund. Mayor Quentin Hart said the fund is a low interest type of loan to help with projects.

The city approved an agreement with Honeywell International, Inc. for developing its Smart City Strategic Plan. Hart said Honeywell will help officials find one or two strategies that the community is passionate about and then help the city find grants and money to fund additional projects.