You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Communication outages nix Waterloo City Council meetings
0 comments
top story

Communication outages nix Waterloo City Council meetings

{{featured_button_text}}
Waterloo City Hall

Waterloo City Hall

 COURIER FILE PHOTO

WATERLOO -- Communications outages caused by heavy storms that passed through the area Monday afternoon have canceled meetings at City Hall.

The Waterloo City Council was scheduled  to meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday to discuss a mask resolution and conduct other city business. But the meeting was called off due to internet and cell phone service interruptions, said City Clerk Kelley Felchle.

The City Council work session and Finance Committee meeting were also canceled.

Agenda items from the council and work session meetings will be addressed during meetings Aug. 17. The Finance Committee will meet Tuesday.

Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, the City Council has been relying heavily on internet- and cellular-based communications technology for meetings. Most Council members have been attending by Zoom instead of appearing in person, and members of the public and other city officials have been contributing remotely.

Courier Reporter Tim Jamison's most memorable stories of 2019

Courier Reporter Tim Jamison's most memorable stories of 2019

It wasn't always the most important news of the day that stood out to me this year. For the most part, these stories were the ones that reminded me that newspapers play an important role in informing and connecting our community.

Automated traffic cameras catch 20,000

Automated traffic cameras catch 20,000

  • Updated

Waterloo's slow rolling out of automated traffic enforcement cameras over the past two years have made it difficult to get a grasp on how acti…

Tim Jamison

Tim Jamison

  • Updated
  • 0

Tim Jamison has covered city government in Waterloo since 1991.

0 comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News