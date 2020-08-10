Communication outages nix Waterloo City Council meetings

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO -- Communications outages caused by heavy storms that passed through the area Monday afternoon have canceled meetings at City Hall.

The Waterloo City Council was scheduled to meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday to discuss a mask resolution and conduct other city business. But the meeting was called off due to internet and cell phone service interruptions, said City Clerk Kelley Felchle.

The City Council work session and Finance Committee meeting were also canceled.

Agenda items from the council and work session meetings will be addressed during meetings Aug. 17. The Finance Committee will meet Tuesday.

Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, the City Council has been relying heavily on internet- and cellular-based communications technology for meetings. Most Council members have been attending by Zoom instead of appearing in person, and members of the public and other city officials have been contributing remotely.

Courier Reporter Tim Jamison's most memorable stories of 2019

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.