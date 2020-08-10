Communication outages nix Waterloo City Council meetings

WATERLOO -- Communications outages caused by heavy storms that passed through the area Monday afternoon have canceled meetings at City Hall.
The Waterloo City Council was scheduled to meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday to discuss a mask resolution and conduct other city business. But the meeting was called off due to internet and cell phone service interruptions, said City Clerk Kelley Felchle.
The City Council work session and Finance Committee meeting were also canceled.
Agenda items from the council and work session meetings will be addressed during meetings Aug. 17. The Finance Committee will meet Tuesday.
Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, the City Council has been relying heavily on internet- and cellular-based communications technology for meetings. Most Council members have been attending by Zoom instead of appearing in person, and members of the public and other city officials have been contributing remotely.
Courier Reporter Tim Jamison's most memorable stories of 2019
Courier Reporter Tim Jamison's most memorable stories of 2019
It wasn't always the most important news of the day that stood out to me this year. For the most part, these stories were the ones that reminded me that newspapers play an important role in informing and connecting our community.
In the biggest local economic development announcement of the year, Gary and Becky Bertch announced plans in July for a $100 million theme par…
A controversy over whether the city of Waterloo should sell off portions of its parks for new housing development was a great reminder of the …
Waterloo put itself on the vanguard of a national civil rights movement this year when City Council members made it first city in Iowa and one…
What could have been a routine story about the 10-year anniversary of Waterloo's Pat Bowlsby Off-Leash Dog Park became one of my favorite inte…
Waterloo's slow rolling out of automated traffic enforcement cameras over the past two years have made it difficult to get a grasp on how acti…
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.