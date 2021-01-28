Committee of Waterloo residents to help examine city-owned broadband services

WATERLOO — A committee of residents will be appointed to help with Waterloo's quest to explore a municipal broadband utility.

The Telecommunications Utility Board of Trustees voted unanimously Wednesday to approve a resolution establishing the committee. The committee will include three to five members that will provide input about city-owned high-speed internet, phone services and cable television. The members will be appointed by board chair Andy Van Fleet and confirmed by votes from board members.

Van Fleet said the residents will help the city in four areas: Risk mitigation, community marketing, digital infrastructure and finance and business strategy. He called the areas "critical pillars to move this project forward successfully when the time is right to turn the plan into actionable items."

"This is such a monumental project that we could as a group benefit from having additional minds thinking through some of the best ways to proceed with this," Van Fleet said.

The members will serve on the committee for as long as deemed necessary by the telecommunications board, according to the resolution. The committee meetings would be open to the public as required by Iowa law, Van Fleet said.