WATERLOO — A subcommittee of the Waterloo Leisure Services Commission is opposed to selling portions of three city parks for housing development.
Committee members Bob Bamsey and Jadyn Spencer toured the park sites Tuesday before passing a resolution against selling any property at Prairie Grove, Castle Hill or Sulentic parks.
The recommendation did include support for the city entertaining proposals for the potential sale and development of 1.55 acres of vacant city property north of 1722 Partridge Lane in the Audubon Park neighborhood.
The resolution is expected to be considered by the full commission during its June 11 meeting. It will be forwarded to the City Council which ultimately determines whether to sell any city land.
“We just don’t think we should yield our park ground for those developments,” Bamsey said. “Obviously we know it’s the City Council’s decision, but they asked for our opinion.”
You have free articles remaining.
Heavy opposition to park sales organized last month after city planning staff noted there had been interest from private housing developers in building on portions of the three city parks.
A review by the Leisure Services Commission, which oversees the park system, is part of the process to determine whether the city should seek bids for any of the land.
The 1.55-acre lot in Audubon Park is maintained by the Leisure Services Commission despite technically not being a city park, said Leisure Services Director Paul Huting.
The Audubon neighborhood association donated the land to the city with the expectation it would be turned into a park. But no development ever took place and the city ultimately assumed the maintenance responsibilities.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.