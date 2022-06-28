Committee chair looks to future now that update to Cedar Falls Bike Plan is complete

CEDAR FALLS – Road width was one hurdle city staff and locals faced when planning improvements to benefit bicyclists and walkers.

It’s a characteristic that can’t be adjusted with the snap of the fingers. Lines, on the other hand, can be easily painted or removed.

When looking at updating the Cedar Falls Bicycle Plan, adopted May 16 by the City Council, that was one of a number of considerations.

Road width was why improvements weren’t recommended along Rainbow Drive in connection with Cedar Heights Drive and Waterloo Road, despite there being a desire for them.

Instead, shared lanes, known as “sharrows,” were proposed for Grand Boulevard, the road to the north, to complete a route.

Andrew Shroll joined the Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee in early 2019. He now chairs the group of volunteers working to improve quality of life through increased opportunity for safe walking and bicycling as viable means of transportation and physical activity.

Its role is especially important, said Shroll, because getting out to cycle and walk has become more common.

“More and more people have become interested in bikeable and walkable communities and lifestyles,” he said.

Looking back on recently completed updates to the guiding document, Shroll said he looks forward to what becomes of Main Street to enhance features that already make for a “great downtown.”

It’s the more subtle changes that also get him excited, along with the stretches of improvements proposed on Hudson Road and Cedar Heights Drive.

“We like to emphasize our multi-use trails, which makes our recreational trail system extremely popular within our community,” Shroll said. “People voiced that they really enjoy these. We hope our network will allow more and more people to bike to the trails rather than have to drive.”

In bringing up multi-use trails, Shroll touched on another place where improvements would be nice but are not realistic.

That’s along 12th Street. The city is not planning to put trails there because cyclists often come into contact with driveways and road crossings.

Now that one of the committee’s largest undertakings the last few years is complete, members will continue to focus on addressing pedestrian concerns while creating walkable neighborhoods and making routes to school friendlier.

The committee won’t, however, be immediately adding or subtracting to its new plan.

That ship has sailed.

“We’re always open to community input through our liaisons or public meetings,” said Shroll. “We want to continue learning and addressing any and all opportunities as they come up.”

Road map

The original 2009 bike network plan was 15 to 20 pages long and was viewed as a broader road map. The initial goal was to get bicycles from neighborhoods to different destination zones and make it easier to navigate within city limits

A task force led the planning in 2009. Shroll said the original plan was an even larger undertaking than what the committee just completed.

The plan was first updated in 2015 and then again in 2022. Work began in 2020 but was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2022 plan has a lot more detail and builds extensively on what already was laid out.

These latest updates were defined by Shroll as “modest, incremental changes” to bring about more “areas of connectivity within the network” and make intersection improvements.

“Safety is always top of mind,” he said. “And this plan is one of the biggest ways we can improve safety and eliminate barriers.”

He told the Planning and Zoning Commission one way is by reducing “the number of transitions required to get from A to B, such as switching to the road because a trail runs out. We want riders of all ages to feel like they can navigate around town safely and easily on a bike.”

The changes people will see throughout the community will be largely incorporated when the city takes on road, infrastructure and development projects, some of which are already underway.

“I’d anticipate a five-year cadence until the next update needs to be made,” he said.

Other focuses

Infrastructure is not the only focus of the committee.

It also will turn its attention toward planning community programming, like bike rodeos, to promote safe ridership.

Cedar Falls was the first Bicycle Friendly Community recognized in Iowa by the American League of Bicyclists in 2009. Shroll said it will be working to renew that status this year, as well as to advance from the bronze to the more prestigious silver status.

And snow removal has been a recent conversation with city staff, so certain areas can be prioritized.

Other topics are grant opportunities that could benefit the people who work and live in Cedar Falls, and partnering with other initiatives like the Resilience Plan.

“There’s no shortage of stuff to do,” Shroll said.

Additionally, the committee would like to add members. It has seven active members, said Shroll, and is assisted by a few city staff liaisons, including Engineer Matt Tolan and Planner Chris Sevy.

“It’d be great to have more of a community presence on the committee,” he said. “Attendance has been good, but we’ve had some turnover and are always looking for some new members.”

The committee meet on the first Tuesday of each month at 5:15 p.m.

