Commissioners question if bank plan fits with downtown Cedar Falls

CEDAR FALLS — A bank proposing to rebuild on its downtown site is raising concerns for exceptions sought from new design standards.

Community Bank and Trust came before the planning and zoning commission last week with a site plan for the new building at 312 W. First St. Its current facility is a former fast-food restaurant.

“It’s time to get rid of the Hardee’s and put up a state-of-the-art building that’s really going to enhance that First Street corridor,” said bank representative Bob Seymour. “It’s a significant investment. It’s something that we’ve been wanting to do for years and now we’re finally to that point.”

The 2,600-square-foot one-story bank would be built in the northeast corner of the lot along Clay Street with the existing building demolished after it’s complete. Plans make additional space for drive-through lanes and 11 parking spaces, but the western and southern portions of the property would be left open for future development.