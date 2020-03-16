Commissioners question if bank plan fits with downtown Cedar Falls

CEDAR FALLS — A bank proposing to rebuild on its downtown site is raising concerns for exceptions sought from new design standards.
Community Bank and Trust came before the planning and zoning commission last week with a site plan for the new building at 312 W. First St. Its current facility is a former fast-food restaurant.
“It’s time to get rid of the Hardee’s and put up a state-of-the-art building that’s really going to enhance that First Street corridor,” said bank representative Bob Seymour. “It’s a significant investment. It’s something that we’ve been wanting to do for years and now we’re finally to that point.”
The 2,600-square-foot one-story bank would be built in the northeast corner of the lot along Clay Street with the existing building demolished after it’s complete. Plans make additional space for drive-through lanes and 11 parking spaces, but the western and southern portions of the property would be left open for future development.
Karen Howard, the city’s planning and community services manager, pointed out that the proposal requires some exceptions to downtown’s overlay zoning district, including a maximum 10-foot setback from the east property line. While a canopy over a terraced plaza would be four feet from the line, she said “technically the facade of the building does exceed the 10-foot setback from Clay Street” at 18 feet away.
More problematic for city staff is the blue tint to the portion of the facade that is a glass curtain wall. The city’s code calls for clear glass and Howard said “we don’t feel a variation to the rule should be allowed.” She suggested an acceptable alternative would be to have the blue tint on the upper portion of the wall while keeping the lower part clear.
Seymour argued that the window color “does add some visual appeal” in an area without traditional storefronts. “It’s really just a minor tint,” he said. “It fits our brand, it fits our logo.”
Commission member Brad Leeper suggested the tint would eventually give the building a dated look. “I think in 20 years if we deny that you’ll thank us,” he said.
He also questioned the appropriateness of the plans for the area, which has multi-story buildings nearby.
“We just adopted the downtown vision plan,” Leeper noted. “It’s about building density.” The proposal “seems like a suburban solution to an urban site, to me.”
Commission member Leslie Prideaux said that new buildings should account for what the standards will allow as development continues to transform the area.
“What about the future context?” she asked. “I’m really concerned about this.”
Seymour noted that the bank doesn’t need more space and the “whole point” of moving the building to the corner is make room for future development.
The commission will vote on the site plan at a later meeting before it heads to City Council.
