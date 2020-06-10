Commission approves $3.6 billion five-year Iowa transportation plan

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

AMES — The Iowa Transportation Commission on Tuesday unanimously approved a nearly $3.6 billion five-year transportation plan. But the plan faces short-term funding challenges because of reduced travel and vehicle sales in Iowa during the coronavirus pandemic cut projected revenue.

The fiscal 2021-2025 state transportation improvement program covers road-use tax fund investments for aviation, public transit, railroads, trails, highways and other elements of Iowa’s transportation system. Included was more than $2 billion to modernize Iowa’s highway system and enhance safety features.

Stuart Anderson, director of the DOT’s planning, programming and modal division, told commissioners at their informal meeting Monday that short-term revisions could be required because revenue flowing into the state’s road use tax fund is projected to decline by $100 million through October because the coronavirus has disrupted Iowans’ travel and vehicle purchasing patterns.

To cover cash-flow needs and keep construction projects on track, the commission granted DOT authority to borrow up to $40 million from the Reinvest in Iowa’s Sound Economy program. The RISE account receives about $50 million annually.