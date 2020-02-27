Commission: 15 apply for vacant Iowa Supreme Court seat

DES MOINES (AP) — Fifteen people have applied to fill the Iowa Supreme Court vacancy that will occur when Justice David Wiggins retires in mid-March, Iowa court officials said Wednesday.
Each of the 15 applicants will get 20 minutes in which they’ll be interviewed by the Iowa State Judicial Nominating Commission on March 6 in the Supreme Court Courtroom in Des Moines. The public is invited to observe the interviews, which also will be live-streamed on the Iowa Judicial Branch YouTube channel. The commission will also take written comments from the public until the end of business on March 4.
Immediately following the interviews, the commission will begin deliberations to select a slate of three nominees to forward to Gov. Kim Reynolds for consideration. Reynolds will then have 30 days to appoint a new justice.