College Hill vision plan headed to Cedar Falls council, but parking, equity questions remain

"Tell the city you like the vision plan, but you want to keep parking where it is," Vajpeyi said. "Otherwise, I fear the inertia of this process will come back and you'll be told point-5 (spots per bedroom)."

Consultant Mary Madden said her plan was simply an illustration of what would happen if College Hill developers were only made to build half a spot or three-quarters of a spot per bedroom, and was "not what any future ratio should be."

But she also noted parking has been an issue since a College Hill plan was devised in the mid-1990s.

"In general, very little redevelopment and revitalization has happened, and there must be some reason that that redevelopment has been locked up and why it hasn't moved forward," Madden said.

Andrea Geary, a board member of the College Hill Partnership who owns Milbox Bakery on the Hill and has lived in the neighborhood since 2007, said commission members needed to be equally concerned about whether the plan had included any input from nonwhite community members.

"At this point, voting to approve this plan without any intentional input from Black and Indigenous people of color -- I feel it's disingenuous to be able to say that Cedar Falls is a welcoming community for all," Geary said.