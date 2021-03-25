College Hill vision plan headed to Cedar Falls council, but parking, equity questions remain

CEDAR FALLS -- Questions about the amount of parking and whether nonwhite people were sought out for their input on the Imagine College Hill vision plan continued to be the top two concerns of the public during a hearing on College Hill's future.
The Cedar Falls Planning and Zoning commission heard similar concerns from some of the same people who spoke two weeks ago.
While commissioners seemed more amenable to addressing them at Wednesday's public hearing on the plan, they didn't think the issues should stop them from voting it through to city council, with some noting they would prefer taking them up when the zoning code was addressed later.
"The two kind of sticking points, again -- parking, and diversity and racial equity," said commissioner Kyle Larson. "I've got 20 to 30 things I'd love to talk about, but I think this is when we get to that next step."
Commissioners voted 7-1, with Dale Schrad the lone no vote, to send the plan to the council for adoption.
"I think parking is a problem," Schrad said, suggesting rental units be built close to the University of Northern Iowa's campus, specifically for students without cars, to help solve it.
Eashaan Vajpeyi, who represents a landlords group called the Concerned Citizens of College Hill, didn't like that idea. He said he worried the vision plan put together by Ferrell Madden consultants would ultimately lead to less parking required -- currently, code requires developers to build one parking spot per bedroom on site.
"Tell the city you like the vision plan, but you want to keep parking where it is," Vajpeyi said. "Otherwise, I fear the inertia of this process will come back and you'll be told point-5 (spots per bedroom)."
Consultant Mary Madden said her plan was simply an illustration of what would happen if College Hill developers were only made to build half a spot or three-quarters of a spot per bedroom, and was "not what any future ratio should be."
But she also noted parking has been an issue since a College Hill plan was devised in the mid-1990s.
"In general, very little redevelopment and revitalization has happened, and there must be some reason that that redevelopment has been locked up and why it hasn't moved forward," Madden said.
Andrea Geary, a board member of the College Hill Partnership who owns Milbox Bakery on the Hill and has lived in the neighborhood since 2007, said commission members needed to be equally concerned about whether the plan had included any input from nonwhite community members.
"At this point, voting to approve this plan without any intentional input from Black and Indigenous people of color -- I feel it's disingenuous to be able to say that Cedar Falls is a welcoming community for all," Geary said.
"My question is, what would be that process?" asked commissioner Mardy Holst.
Geary suggested finding nonwhite people to ask, as well as tapping into their own networks of others in the city. Larson also suggested getting the city's human rights commission involved when it came time for new zoning regulations.
Commissioner Leslie Prideaux said equity concerns should spread beyond the College Hill discussion too.
"I think it should be noted, when we look at the planning and zoning commission, we're all white," she said. "And that structurally should be something that we look at in the future, and with future appointments that needs to be a greater consideration."