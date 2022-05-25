 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

College Hill public parking lots in Cedar Falls to be free in June, July

  • 0
CH Parking - 1

The pay stations will be disabled, and visitors to College Hill will forgo the 50 cent-per-hour rates during enforcement times.

 ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER

CEDAR FALLS – Parking in the College Hill public lots will be free throughout June and July.

The City Council revised the regulations last August in the Cedar Falls Downtown District and College Hill area.

“UNI would be out (for the summer) and there are fewer tenants in the area during the time. This is intended to encourage people to visit the area and businesses during these lower traffic times,” said city spokesperson Amanda Huisman in an email.

One purpose of the paid parking was to discourage students from leaving their cars in the lots for extended periods of time, said College Hill Partnership Vice President Hannah Crisman.

“The point was not to make a profit,” she said.

CH Parking - 2

The pay stations will be disabled, and visitors to College Hill will forgo the 50 cent-per-hour rates during enforcement times.

The pay stations will be disabled, and visitors to College Hill will forgo the 50 cent-per-hour rates during enforcement times, which is Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

All other rules will continue to apply, including posted time limits.

People are also reading…

Those public lots, on the west and east sides of 22nd Street, also will be rehabilitated this summer, as was approved by City Council, so there’s a strong possibility they will become unavailable at times while work is completed.

In other parking news, the eastern and western Second Street lots in the downtown area will be closed for restriping Thursday, the city announced.

The closure will be in effect from 6 a.m. until 3 p.m. (weather permitting).

Signage will be posted to indicate the closure. To learn more about parking in Cedar Falls, a person can sign up for email or text alerts, and view maps online at cedarfalls.com/443/Parking.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Cedar Falls, Waverly City Government Reporter

I've covered city government for The Courier since August 2021. I'm a Chatham, NJ native who graduated from Gettysburg College in 2018 and previously worked for publications in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video shows scene outside of elementary school shooting in Texas

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News