College Hill public parking lots in Cedar Falls to be free in June, July

CEDAR FALLS – Parking in the College Hill public lots will be free throughout June and July.

The City Council revised the regulations last August in the Cedar Falls Downtown District and College Hill area.

'Difference makers': Three graduates proudly represent CFHS in receipt of Congressional Awards The seniors, now graduates, were recently recognized by Sen. Joni Ernst's office with an award for volunteering with LED Brighter Communities on projects and meeting other requirements.

“UNI would be out (for the summer) and there are fewer tenants in the area during the time. This is intended to encourage people to visit the area and businesses during these lower traffic times,” said city spokesperson Amanda Huisman in an email.

One purpose of the paid parking was to discourage students from leaving their cars in the lots for extended periods of time, said College Hill Partnership Vice President Hannah Crisman.

“The point was not to make a profit,” she said.

The pay stations will be disabled, and visitors to College Hill will forgo the 50 cent-per-hour rates during enforcement times, which is Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

All other rules will continue to apply, including posted time limits.

Those public lots, on the west and east sides of 22nd Street, also will be rehabilitated this summer, as was approved by City Council, so there’s a strong possibility they will become unavailable at times while work is completed.

In other parking news, the eastern and western Second Street lots in the downtown area will be closed for restriping Thursday, the city announced.

The closure will be in effect from 6 a.m. until 3 p.m. (weather permitting).

Signage will be posted to indicate the closure. To learn more about parking in Cedar Falls, a person can sign up for email or text alerts, and view maps online at cedarfalls.com/443/Parking.

Who is Lynn 'Al' Fear Jr., the lone external finalist for Cedar Falls public safety director? Fear is one of three finalists for the public safety director job. The other two are Craig Berte and Mark Howard who combine for about 45 years serving Cedar Falls on the force.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.