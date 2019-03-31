{{featured_button_text}}
A new zoning amendment would add a parking requirement for mixed-use buildings on College Hill in Cedar Falls. 

 THOMAS NELSON, Courier Staff Reporter

CEDAR FALLS — A zoning ordinance changing parking rules on College Hill is coming back to the City Council.

The council will hold a public hearing on the ordinance after it was amended March 4.

The ordinance was amended so it only applies to the high-density commercial district on College Hill along College Street and parts of West 21st and West 22nd streets.

Council members Rob Green, Mark Miller, Daryl Kruse and Susan DeBuhr voted to amend the ordinance on its second reading.

The current ordinance requires two stalls per unit and one additional stall per bedroom in excess of two for multi-dwelling buildings. The original ordinance met resistance, with some of the public and council members pushing to wait until a College Hill parking study is completed.

The city will also consider a site plan concept for a Gold Star Memorial Monument. Last year the council approved the placement of the monument at Veteran’s Memorial Park.

