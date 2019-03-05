CEDAR FALLS — A zoning ordinance to ease parking restrictions in the College Hill area was substantially amended and will have to start over.
Council members Rob Green, Mark Miller, Daryl Kruse and Susan DeBuhr voted to amend the ordinance, on its second reading, to only apply to the high-density commercial district on College Hill along College Street and parts of West 21st Street and West 22nd Street.
Green and Miller had voted in favor of the ordinance at the first reading.
“We have to start over. The ordinance that’s going to come forward now is as amended for first reading,” said Kevin Rogers, city attorney. “It did not pass on second reading, and because it’s a zoning ordinance it requires a notice of public hearing and a public hearing.”
Because of the notice requirement the council did not vote on the amended ordinance.
“I haven’t studied whether it has to go all the way back to (the Planning and Zoning Commission), but this wouldn’t be even the first reading of the ordinance,” Rogers said.
Green said he regretted not trying to table the ordinance during its first reading.
“With this parking study that we just approved on Wednesday, I didn’t realize at the time we’d be able to move the (College Hill) parking study so quickly,” Green said. “I have concerns now that by pushing forward with this vote we’re going to be creating a limited window of opportunity for one project potentially at the expense of others before we get this parking study done.”
Eashaan Vajpeyi, an attorney who represents College Hill developer Brian Sires, suggested the council amend the ordinance to only apply to the high-density commercial district.
“I think its most appropriate to limit this parking change that allows the highest density residential development and commercial development to districts that are suited for the highest density,” Vajpeyi said. “It doesn’t limit development.”
Council members Tom Blandford, Frank Darrah and David Wieland voted against the amendment.
The City Council voted 5 to 2 to approve the changes Feb. 18. The ordinance clarifies parking requirements for mixed-use buildings in the College Hill overlay district and has been in the works since late last year.
The ordinance would require one parking stall per bedroom and not less than one parking stall per unit for upper floor residential dwellings in mixed-use buildings. It also gets rid of the visitor parking requirement.
The current ordinance requires two stalls per unit and one additional stall per bedroom in excess of two for multi-dwelling buildings.
The proposed changes came as Brent Dahlstrom seeks approval for a five-story, multi-use building at the bottom of College Hill at 2119 College St., 1003 W. 22nd St. and the former Ginger’s bar location at 922 W. 22nd St.
That plan was rejected twice because of parking concerns. The current site plan is set to go before the zoning commission after the council’s approval of the parking change.
