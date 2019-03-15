CEDAR FALLS — The Planning and Zoning Commission on Wednesday approved proposed changes to parking rules on College Hill after the City Council amended the plan March 4.
The council amended the ordinance so it only applies to the high-density commercial district on College Hill along College Street and parts of West 21st Street and West 22nd Street.
City staff added two separate paragraphs to the ordinance to address parking for mixed use buildings in the high-density commercial district and another to address parking in other zones, said Karen Howard, Planning and Community Services manager.
The parking requirements for other multiple dwelling residential units won’t be changed. The ordinance won’t apply to existing buildings in the high-density area of College Hill.
The ordinance would require one parking stall per bedroom and not less than one parking stall per unit for upper floor residential dwellings in mixed-use buildings. It also gets rid of the visitor parking requirement.
The current ordinance requires two stalls per unit and one additional stall per bedroom in excess of two for multi-dwelling buildings.
The ordinance returns to the council for another first reading since it was amended.
