College Hill parking lots, new trail, day care expansion get next approvals from Cedar Falls Council

CEDAR FALLS -- The City Council on Monday unanimously approved seeking bids for the restoration of two College Hill public parking lots that need repairs.
Next steps also were taken on the construction of a new trail and to allow the expansion of a day care.
Labeled “G” and “J” on 22nd Street, on the west and east sides of College Street, respectively, the parking lots are “a little overdue” for the makeover, said City Engineer David Wicke.
If the contracts are approved on schedule, the 45,126 square feet will be redone for an estimated $150,252. Wicke said construction could get underway in May.
The work includes removal of the existing surface and the placement of new asphalt. Also included are some spot repairs of the curb and gutter and remarking some pavement.
Also approved unanimously without discussion was a $281,000 bid for the construction of a new trail along a more-than-half-mile stretch of road on Lake Street between Big Woods Road and Central Avenue.
Acting Police Chief Mark Howard and Acting Public Safety Director Craig Berte will be stationed, not in patrol cars, but at the McDonald’s on Main Street from 8:15 to 9:15 a.m. April 13.
During the swift, 30-minute meeting, the council also gave the go ahead on the first reading of an ordinance changing the permitted uses within the M-1 Light Industrial District to allow for day cares after the Community United Child Care Center made it known it was looking to expand its facility on Nordic Drive.
It has been a prohibited use; however staff recognizes the day care has operated without issue since 1999 and recommends an amendment be made to the code.
“Convenient access to quality daycare is essential to support the workforce in Cedar Falls and to attract new employers,” wrote Karen Howard, planning and community services manager in a memo to officials. “The City’s industrial and technology parks are some of the largest employment centers in the community. Locating daycare centers in these areas helps to reduce travel times and provides more flexibility in work schedules.”
