CEDAR FALLS — The City Council will hold a public hearing Monday on plans for a College Hill parking lot related to a controversial proposal for a five-story mixed-use building.
CV Commercial, a partnership spearheaded by developer Brent Dahlstrom, is asking to rezone a house and duplex at 1015 and 1021 W. 22nd St. from residential to commercial use.
The developer has indicated the houses would be torn down for a 29-space parking lot, which would provide additional parking for a planned mixed-use building that would include ground level commercial storefronts and 83 apartments on the upper four floors.
However, the hearing at 7 p.m. Monday in City Hall only covers the proposed parking lot, which could be used for other purposes should the five-story building fail to win approval in the future.
Council members previously turned down the five-story building at 2119 College St., 1003 W. 22nd St. and the former Ginger’s bar location at 922 W. 22nd St.
A revised proposal for the project, which included additional parking, saw the Planning and Zoning Commission deadlock 4-4 on whether to recommend its approval.
The planning commissioners did vote unanimously July 11 to support rezoning the lots proposed for the parking lot.
Other scheduled council business includes:
- A public hearing on plans for a 16-bed senior assisted living center in the Midway Business Park near First Security State Bank off Greenhill Road near the eastern city limits line with Waterloo. The two lots in question had been restricted to professional offices and need council approval to allow the 9,000-square-foot nursing center.
- A 6:20 p.m. committee of the whole meeting to discuss numerous reviews to the downtown building design review ordinance.
