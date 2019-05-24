CEDAR FALLS — A proposed College Hill retail and apartment complex that sparked a long debate over parking in the area was approved Wednesday night by the Planning and Zoning Commission.
Commissioners deferred deciding on the project Jan. 9 so the City Council could vote on a parking ordinance related to the project.
The L-shaped, 5-story complex was voted down twice before because of parking concerns. Developer Brent Dahlstrom first presented the plan in November 2017. The building would take up three properties at 2119 College St., 1003 W. 22nd St. and the former Ginger’s bar location at 922 W. 22nd St.
The new plan includes more parking — 47 spots for the 47 bedrooms planned for the complex in 31 residential units overall — which meets the recently approved parking requirements.
“We’ll replace this older residential building that’s a little out of character with the recommendations of the comprehensive plan,” said Karen Howard with city planning and community services.
Since the project was proposed, the number of units has decreased and the number of parking spots has increased. Katherine Sogard, College Hill Partnership executive director, endorsed the project on behalf of the partnership.
“This significant investment is an opportunity to grow College Hill and offer additional jobs on campus,” Sogard said.
Eashaan Vajpeyi, a Cedar Falls attorney, pushed for the commission to defer its vote until the College Hill parking study is completed. “If the parking study endorses the project, fine, good, but what if it doesn’t?” Vajpeyi said.
Several commissioners said they’ve delayed long enough. “We can’t make people wait forever,” said Commissioner LeeAnn Saul. “I believe this project fits.”
The project was approved unanimously and heads to City Council, which must give final approval. Its next meeting is June 3.
The commission also approved a site plan to add a Dairy Queen and BP convenience store to a four-acre lot at the northeast corner of West Ridgeway Avenue and Hudson Road, close to U.S. Highway 20 and south of Technology Parkway.
The project is estimated to cost $8 million, and the developer, Martin Rouse of Grundy Center, said it could employ up to 150 people in part- and full-time positions at the restaurant and store.
