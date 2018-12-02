CEDAR FALLS — Will the third time be a charm for developers trying to put a new apartment complex on College Hill?
Concerns about parking have derailed two previous attempts by developer Brent Dahlstrom to build a five-story mixed-use building at 2119 College St., 1003 W. 22nd St. and the former Ginger’s bar location at 922 W. 22nd St. The new plan includes more parking — 47 spots for the 47 bedrooms planned for the complex and 31 residential units overall.
The site plan applicant is CV Commercial, a partnership spearheaded by Dahlstrom.
Dahlstrom didn’t have a cost estimate for the project, he said after Wednesday’s Cedar Falls Planning and Zoning Commission meeting.
The panel did not act on the request, but will discuss it again Dec. 12.
“We just want to introduce this to the Planning and Zoning Commission and gather any comments from the commission and the public and continue this discussion,” said David Sturch, city planner.
Past proposals failed because of the parking requirements for mixed-use buildings. Commissioners and council members have pushed for developments to have parking for all residential tenants.
The main question at a previous commission meeting was: Is it a retail development with apartments or an apartment complex with storefronts? If it is retail, there are no parking requirements.
The previous site plan had parking for each unit, but not for each resident.
“Staff continues to believe that it meets the ordinance requirements,” said Karen Howard, Planning and Community Services manager.
Howard wants the panel to consider zoning ordinance amendments at the same time as the site plan at its next meeting.
“Those ordinance amendments would be beneficial to not just this application but other applicants in the entire area,” Howard said. “It’s not intended to be associated with this (project), but bringing it back to you per concerns that were expressed from the last time we had a proposal to the commission.”
Commission member Brad Leeper said he wants to make sure the proposal meets the plans the city has moving toward.
“Obviously this is still a contentious issue for some people, and I guess I would feel more comfortable at the next meeting understanding the general direction we’re moving with the secondary use clarifications before approving it,” Leeper said.
Commissioner David Hartley agreed.
“I like this proposal, and I like the fact that it has parking for the bedrooms, but we really don’t have a black and white set of rules moving forward for this building,” Hartley said.
Commission members want to vote on parking requirements before they vote to approve or deny the site plan.
Over the summer the commission was given a revised proposal for the project that included additional parking. The commission deadlocked 4-4 on whether to recommend approval.
Members debated about whether residential use should be considered the principal use with parking plans for all tenants when approving a mixed-use building.
“When I look at this project the first order of importance is residential. It is not commercial,” said Commissioner LeeAnn Saul at the July 11 meeting.
Prior to the commission deadlock, the City Council voted against the site plan 5-2 at its Feb. 19 meeting, also citing lack of parking.
