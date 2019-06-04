CEDAR FALLS — After more than a year and a half of debate, a five-story retail/apartment complex proposed at the foot of College Hill was unanimously approved by the City Council on Monday.
The plan was voted down twice before because of parking concerns that spurred a consultant study and a new parking ordinance for the College Hill area. Developer Brent Dahlstrom first presented the proposal in November 2017. The building would take up three properties at 2119 College St., 1003 W. 22nd St. and the former Ginger’s bar location at 922 W. 22nd St.
The ordinance it birthed sets parking requirements for mixed-use buildings in the College Hill overlay district and requires one parking stall per bedroom and not less than one parking stall per unit for upper floor residential dwellings. It also got rid of a visitor parking requirement.
The plan, now in its third iteration, includes 47 bedrooms in 31 residential units with 47 parking spots in accordance with the new parking rules.
Katherine Sogard, College Hill Partnership executive director, has endorsed the project on behalf of the partnership at several meetings.
“The partnership believes with these recent ordinances in the College Hill overlay, compromise has been achieved, especially when it comes to the major concern of parking,” Sogard said.
No one objected.
The council also approved an agreement with Owen 5 LLC for a $700,000 development in North Cedar Industrial Park.
The 10,000-square-foot building would sit on 3.9 acres near U.S. Highway 218 and Standard Distribution. It will house a construction company.
Shane Graham, Cedar Falls planner, has worked with Joe Owen of Owen 5 for several months on the project.
“Their location right now is on Center Street on the flood plain in a fairly small lot,” Graham said. “Construction would occur this summer.”
The agreement would donate the land to the company, Graham said. “There are no other tax incentives involved with this project.”
