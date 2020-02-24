Colleagues, friends remember Mayor Ed Stachovic

CEDAR FALLS -- Ed Stachovic is being remembered as a statesman who raised the bar of professionalism in Cedar Falls city government.
The retired John Deere engineer and manager, who served as mayor from 1994 to 2000 and never lost an election, died Saturday at the age of 89.
"He was kind of a statesman mayor — very articulate, very personable, and he had a lot of patience," said former City Administrator Richard McAlister. "He certainly brought with him a level of professionalism that rubbed off on everyone, whether it was staff or council members."
Former Cedar Falls City Councilman Paul Rider Sr. got to know Stachovic when the two played together in the Cedar Valley Big Band — Stachovic was a skilled trumpet player — and later served as his mayor pro tem.
"I think he brought a level of organizational skill and business sense to running the city that came from his experience as a John Deere administrator," Rider said. "He had a really even-keeled temperament, common sense and helped people work together.
"He was extremely positive and a really nice person to deal with," he added. "But he had a real backbone too and wouldn't be pushed around when he believed in something. That's very important, I think, in a leadership position."
Stachovic worked for 38 years in engineering and management for Deere & Co. before retiring from the Product Engineering Center in 1993 and getting deeply involved in community service.
He chaired the Cedar Falls Chamber of Commerce, served on the Cedar Falls Utilities board of trustees and chaired both the Cedar Falls Historical Society and the Sartori Memorial Hospital Board and Foundation.
His first bid for elected office saw him knock off six-term incumbent Mayor Jon Crews in 1993. He was re-elected in 1995 and 1997 before opting not to run again in 1999.
McAlister said some of the business principles Stachovic brought with him to City Hall are still in place today, including maintenance programs and escrow accounts to ensure city buildings and assets will last into the future.
Stachovic oversaw city government during a time of tremendous growth, both in the completion of the metro highway system and expansions in the Cedar Falls Industrial Park.
Jim Krieg, who served as the city's director of developmental services, said Stachovic was "a sharp individual and was always polite and respectful of the citizens."
"Ed was also a great ambassador when we got the industrial park going and prospective businesses would come into the area to meet," he added. "We had a lot of growth going on."
Under his administration, the city slogan "Our Citizens Are Our Business" was coined.
Stachovic demanded proper decorum when running council meetings but also reciprocated by listening with respect.
"I think the important thing about being a manager is to listen and to listen well," he told the Courier in 2015. "And if you do that, you're going to understand the deep feelings of the argument, of the person making it. On the other hand the argument should be based on fact, not on feeling."
Those attributes were put to the test when Stachovic and the city had to respond to a riot on College Hill and ongoing issues with the city's public safety administration.
Jim Brown remembers being a young man and going to a council meeting in the early 1990s to voice his concerns about the riot. Stachovic was running the meeting as Brown vented his frustration.
"I remember him looking at me like my grandfather and I was shaking in my boots," he said. "When I got done, he said to me, 'Do you have a question?'"
Brown would later reach out to Stachovic before his successful mayoral campaign in 2015.
"I wanted to get his insight on campaigning and the city, and he was always very gracious to sit down with me and was a great help during all my campaigns," Brown said. "He was a confidante and a mentor."
Those who knew Stachovic beyond his public position, also remember both his humor and compassion.
He would dress up in character in a Dickens-era top hat and coat for holiday Main Street events. He appeared in commercials for the local cable access channel dressed as Uncle Sam or in a snap-brimmed hat.
"He was a highly sensitive guy who had a lot of personal tragedy," McAlister said. "So he was always compassionate, whether it was with a citizen or employee or council member."
A funeral mass is scheduled for 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Patrick Catholic Church of Cedar Falls, with burial to follow at Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, with a 7 p.m. rosary, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home, and for an hour before services Thursday at the church.