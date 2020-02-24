Colleagues, friends remember Mayor Ed Stachovic

"I think the important thing about being a manager is to listen and to listen well," he told the Courier in 2015. "And if you do that, you're going to understand the deep feelings of the argument, of the person making it. On the other hand the argument should be based on fact, not on feeling."

Those attributes were put to the test when Stachovic and the city had to respond to a riot on College Hill and ongoing issues with the city's public safety administration.

Jim Brown remembers being a young man and going to a council meeting in the early 1990s to voice his concerns about the riot. Stachovic was running the meeting as Brown vented his frustration.

"I remember him looking at me like my grandfather and I was shaking in my boots," he said. "When I got done, he said to me, 'Do you have a question?'"

Brown would later reach out to Stachovic before his successful mayoral campaign in 2015.

"I wanted to get his insight on campaigning and the city, and he was always very gracious to sit down with me and was a great help during all my campaigns," Brown said. "He was a confidante and a mentor."

Those who knew Stachovic beyond his public position, also remember both his humor and compassion.