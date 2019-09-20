CEDAR FALLS — Longtime Board of Education member Joyce Coil will not seek re-election, but there’s no shortage of candidates to contend for her seat — or that of other incumbents — on Nov. 5.
Six people are running for four seats on the Cedar Falls Community Schools’ board, all of which are elected at-large, including the other three current members whose terms are ending. Cedar Falls city elections will be no less contentious as the filing period for candidates closed Thursday.
Elections for all three Cedar Falls City Council seats on the ballot will be contested, and there will be a race for the mayor’s position. As previously reported, all incumbents except at-large council member Dave Wieland are seeking re-election. Two people are running for the Ward 2 seat and three people are running for each of the other three positions.
“It’s just been an honor to serve on the Cedar Falls Board of Education for the past 25 years,” said Coil, who served as president from 2013 to 2015 and since 2017. She had a brief hiatus from the board after being defeated in the 2015 election. Five months later, she took another seat on the board after winning a special election to fill a partial term.
“I just feel like it is the right time,” said Coil, of her decision to step down. “We’ve passed the (bond issue) referendum for the high school.” Helping to advocate for a new high school was a big part of the reason she wanted to return to the board.
“It’s been my pleasure to work with so many amazing people,” she added. “I know the board is in good hands, and I look forward to seeing the continued progress.”
Other incumbents seeking another term on the school board include Jenny Leeper, Jeff Hassman and Susie Hines. Leeper has served two terms and the other two are finishing their first terms.
Challengers for the open seats include Susan Sims, Nate Gruber and Aaron Culley.
In the Cedar Falls mayor’s race, incumbent Jim Brown is being challenged by sitting council member Rob Green and Jim Skaine, a retired University of Northern Iowa professor and frequent critic of the city. Green is an at-large council member first elected in 2018.
Candidates in the Ward 2 race are incumbent Susan deBuhr and challenger Derick Rogers. The Ward 4 race includes incumbent Tom Blanford and challengers Simon Harding and Fred Perryman. Candidates in the at-large race are Nate Didier, Dave Sires and Nick Taiber.
Waterloo elections
In the Waterloo Community Schools, all four Board of Education incumbents whose seats are up for election are seeking another term, and two have challengers. Sue Flynn and Jesse Knight are unopposed for the Director District 2 and 3 seats, respectively.
Lyle Schmitt and Rhonda McRina hold at-large seats on the board. They are being challenged by Daniel Chavez and Stacie Mills.
In Waterloo city elections, only one at-large City Council seat is contested. Incumbent Steve Schmitt is being challenged by Dave Boesen.
Mayor Quentin Hart and Ward 4 council member Jerome Amos Jr., both incumbents, are running without challengers. In Ward 2, Jonathan Grieder is running unopposed. Bruce Jacobs currently holds the seat but is not seeking another term.
Incumbents on the Hawkeye Community College board of trustees in Waterloo are all running for another term, and none of them are facing a challenger. They include Barbara McGregor of Charles City for Director District 1, Teresa Meyer of Waverly for District 2, Casey McLaughlin of Waterloo for District 6 and Jay Nardini of Waterloo for District 8.
Other races
Races are shaping up in other communities across the Cedar Valley.
Elk Run Heights will have a three-way race for mayor featuring a former mayor who resigned, the incumbent and the former city clerk who was fired last spring. Those running include: Gary Wurtz, who resigned in 2014 due to increased responsibilities at his job; Tim Swope, who was appointed to replace him and has since been elected twice; and Kristi Lundy, who was fired as the city clerk at the end of April following an investigation into payroll records and bookkeeping issues.
Seats on the Elk Run Heights City Council will also be contested as two people join the field of five incumbents all running for re-election. Current council members include Dennis Bass, Tim Ratchford, Arlan Schellhorn, Lisa Smock and Dale Wilson. Challenging them are Brenda Miller and Christopher Parker.
In Dunkerton, there will be another rematch between incumbent Mayor Ed Jessen and former mayor Michael Schares. Jessen defeated Schares while he was in office during 2013 following the mayor’s conviction for interference with official acts and harassment of a public official. Jessen again came out on top when the pair faced off in 2017.
Dunkerton’s other contested race is between Travis Hoing and Brian Roquet to fill an unexpired term on the City Council through 2022.
Evansdale has races for mayor between incumbent Doug Faas and Troy Beatty as well as for the Ward 3 City Council seat where Jeff Dawson, Benjamin Hovey, and Jackie Wilson are pitted against each other.
In Waverly, Mayor Dean Soash is facing challenger Adam Hoffman. Kris Glaser and Mike Hangartner are vying for the Ward 2 City Council seat. Incumbent Mike Sherer and challenger Heather Beaufore are competing for the Ward 4 council seat. Incumbent Edith Waldstein and challenger Matthew Schneider are seeking an at-large seat on the council.
Incumbents and a challenger are seeking two at-large seats on the Denver City Council. They include current members Jeremie Peterson and Mark Richman along with Matthew Wittenburg.
Three incumbents are facing three challengers for seats on the Jesup City Council. Current members are Richard Mott, Russell Solomon and Dawn Vogel. The challengers are David Bishop, Rick Deitrick and Curtis Schares.
