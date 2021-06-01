Coalition hits snag with petition for Floyd County special election

After Carr spoke to the Secretary of State’s Office, she told the group she needed to consult with the Floyd County Attorney’s Office. In the meantime she put giant Xes in yellow highlighter on pages that didn’t contain the petition language, as coalition members talked about stapling or taping pages together.

Carr told the group, and attorney Byrne, who was listening by speaker phone, the Secretary of State’s Office said the same part of Iowa code that governs petitions to nominate an individual for elected office — Chapter 45 — applies to petitions for special elections. That chapter indicates every page of the petition containing signatures must also carry specific language indicating the candidate’s name, office sought, name and date of the election, that all who signed are eligible voters and that the candidate resides in the appropriate district.

Byrne disagreed, arguing petitions for special elections related to county supervisor districts are covered by Chapter 331.207 in Iowa Code. It makes no mention of whether the ballot question needs to be on every page of the petition.

Byrne threatened a court battle. No final decision was made, but both Byrne and Carr agreed to speak again after consulting with the county attorney.