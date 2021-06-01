Coalition hits snag with petition for Floyd County special election

CHARLES CITY — A group in Floyd County seeking to change the way supervisors are elected hit a buzz saw when the county auditor would neither accept nor reject their petition Tuesday.
Gordon Boge, president of the Coalition for Better County Government, said his organization had collected more than 1,100 signatures petitioning the county to hold a special election in August to change how voters select the Board of Supervisors.
State code allows for several options. Floyd County currently requires a supervisor to live in a specific district, but elects supervisors by countywide vote.
The coalition wants each supervisor on the three-member board elected only by those who live in their district.
The group needs signatures from at least 809 registered Floyd County voters — 10% of turnout from the last election — to force a vote.
But when County Auditor Gloria Carr began looking through the 90-plus pages, she said pages without the petition language at the top would not be accepted.
An argument ensued. Tones became sharp. Coalition accountant Scott Andrews accused Carr of “playing games.” Boge wanted the petitions back. A sheriff’s deputy was called in to keep the peace.
Carr called the Iowa Secretary of State’s Office, and Andrews called the coalition’s attorney, Michael Byrne. Byrne crafted the petition the group used to garner signatures.
After Carr spoke to the Secretary of State’s Office, she told the group she needed to consult with the Floyd County Attorney’s Office. In the meantime she put giant Xes in yellow highlighter on pages that didn’t contain the petition language, as coalition members talked about stapling or taping pages together.
Carr told the group, and attorney Byrne, who was listening by speaker phone, the Secretary of State’s Office said the same part of Iowa code that governs petitions to nominate an individual for elected office — Chapter 45 — applies to petitions for special elections. That chapter indicates every page of the petition containing signatures must also carry specific language indicating the candidate’s name, office sought, name and date of the election, that all who signed are eligible voters and that the candidate resides in the appropriate district.
Byrne disagreed, arguing petitions for special elections related to county supervisor districts are covered by Chapter 331.207 in Iowa Code. It makes no mention of whether the ballot question needs to be on every page of the petition.
Byrne threatened a court battle. No final decision was made, but both Byrne and Carr agreed to speak again after consulting with the county attorney.
Petitions must be filed by June 1 of an odd-numbered year, which means if the petition is ultimately rejected, the group must wait another two years before trying again.