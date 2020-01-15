CNN draws fire for debate question that ignores denial

NEW YORK (AP) — CNN is drawing fire from Bernie Sanders supporters for a debate moderator's question that appeared to dismiss his denial of a story that he had told rival Elizabeth Warren that a woman couldn't win the presidential election.

The issue, first raised in a story reported by CNN earlier this week, became a part of CNN's coverage Tuesday of a debate between Democratic presidential candidates co-sponsored with the Des Moines Register.

Sanders was pressed by CNN political correspondent Abby Phillip, one of the debate moderators, who asked him: “I want to be clear here. You're saying that you never told Senator Warren that a woman could not win the election?”

“That is correct,” he replied.

She then turned to Warren and asked, “What did you think when Senator Sanders told you that a woman could not win an election?”

There was some laughter from the audience, and Sanders shook his head.