Closed Iowa casinos see revenues plunge

DES MOINES — Iowa’s state-licensed casinos are coming to grips with the grim-looking revenue projections brought on by a coronavirus pandemic that has closed their doors and shut down sports wagering opportunities at least into next month.
Figures issued by the state Racing and Gaming Commission indicate adjusted gross revenues in March fell by nearly half.
The state’s 19 casinos were ordered to close March 17 as part of Gov. Kim Reynolds’ public health emergency order designed to slow community spread of COVID-19 in Iowa.
Commission reports showed the Isle Casino Hotel Waterloo tallied $3.92 million in adjusted gross revenue in March before the facility shut down. That is less than half of the nearly $8.3 million AGR recorded in March 2019.
Those closings followed the cancellations of professional and collegiate sports, which brought Iowa’s fledgling and promising sports betting to a virtual halt just as casinos were gearing up for their first March Madness college basketball tournament since Iowa open the new wagering activity last August.
The result was that monthly sports betting handles climbing toward $60 million plunged to nearly $19.6 million last month — or about a third of what was generated in February.
“It’s unprecedented times,” said Wes Ehrecke of the Iowa Gaming Association, an umbrella group for the 19 licensed casinos, with all but one offering sports wagering. “We’re just shut down until it makes sense to reopen a premiere entertainment destination. It was very significant for our industry.”
Brian Ohorilko, administrator for the state Racing and Gaming Commission, said Iowa’s casino gambling industry was poised to have a positive growth year with mid-fiscal year receipts hovering at about 2 percent above fiscal 2019, which finished with $1.457 billion in adjusted gross revenue.
After March, however, overall revenue was down about 3 percent year-to-year heading into an April that is expected to post a near zero in the revenue column.
Adjusted gross revenue at state-regulated casinos for the first nine months of fiscal 2020 stood at about $1.05 billion.
Iowa gamblers had wagered nearly $346.8 million on sports events either online ($203.5 million) and on-site ($143.3 million) since Aug. 15. Net receipts totaled more than $24.4 million, and the state collected over $1.7 million in taxes, according to state commission data.
“March was projected to be a very big month before all of the events that occurred that caused a lot of the cancellations,” noted Ohorilko.
He said currently there is no revenue on the casino side, but there still are some limited sports wagering markets available through online apps that might generate a small number of bets in the April report.
“Some of the markets we’re still seeing — there were some soccer matches in Belarus, there was some table tennis that’s been offered, and some basketball in Taiwan — so there are various markets that have been offered and that the commission has vetted to make sure there’s some integrity monitoring going on,” he said.
“But these markets are markets that aren’t very popular and so even though we may be seeing some revenue, it really is at a pace that is trickling in.”
Asked if he envisioned this scenario when state regulators were setting up sports betting in Iowa, the commission administrator said: “Would I have guessed that Ping-Pong would drive the market in any given sports wagering days? Not in a million years.”
According to Gambling.com Group — a marketing company in the sports betting industry — about 2.22 percent of the world’s countries have sporting events taking place, “but even most of these tend to be massively limited.”
“Under normal circumstances Iowa would have seen a massive spike in sports betting activity and tax revenue from March Madness. You probably would have seen double the numbers of February but instead activity was literally cut in half, following the shutdown of all major sports,” said Max Bichsel, the web-based company’s vice president of U.S. business.
“There still is no definitive outlook on when major sporting events and leagues will return, but that doesn’t mean the opportunities to bet will go completely dry,” he added. “Iowa sportsbooks will likely take bets on the NFL and WNBA drafts, iRacing with NASCAR, Chinese professional baseball and even handball in Belarus.”
Ehrecke said Iowa’s casino operators support keeping COVID-19 community spread to a minimum and hope policymakers will find safe ways to get businesses back open and sports events back on track so the state and nation can “get back to whatever normal might look like.”
Given the current uncertainty and unknown timelines, he said, casino financial projections are in constant flux and operators are unsure how quickly patrons will return to entertainment venues with discretionary money to spend once businesses are allowed to reopen.
Ohorilko said Iowa has a “very strong and very stable” gambling industry and, although some employees have had to be furloughed and other steps taken similar to other sectors of Iowa’s economy, he believes the state-licensed casinos are in a position to weather the pandemic’s economic hit.
“They’ve been able to withstand this, but it’s no secret that it’s been hard,” the commission administrator said. “As we sit here today, we do fully expect that all 19 operators will be up and running when this passes.”
Staff writer Tim Jamison contributed to this article.
