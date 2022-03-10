Clerk: Waverly UTV law expected to be in effect beginning Tuesday

WAVERLY – An ordinance allowing daytime use of utility task vehicles on Waverly’s streets is expected to go into effect beginning Tuesday upon its publication in a newspaper, according to City Clerk Carla Guyer.

Mayor Adam Hoffman signed the new legislation Monday night after the City Council passed the third and final reading in a 4-3 vote without any substantive discussion on it.

Councilors Ann Rathe, Julie Meyers and Brian Birgen dissented, as they had when it came before them for the second reading Feb. 21.

The ordinance was extensively reviewed and debated by councilors and staff for months after becoming a wish of regular UTV users who wanted to see the new law written into city code.

Primary concerns were safety and noise. But some councilors pointed out that by voting in favor of the new ordinance, they’d be defying the recommendations of Police Chief Richard Pursell who feels the law permits what was “not the original intent/design of these vehicles.”

Various organizations like the Iowa Off-Highway Vehicle Association and U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission also have opinions noting UTVs are not intended to be used on paved surfaces.

Since 2011, under Section 105.10 of Waverly city code, these vehicles have been only allowed on certain streets for specific purposes: snow removal, lawn care, gardening, landscaping, emergency response, school athletic events/practice and other special events.

Users had been required to register their UTVs “indefinitely” with the Waverly Police Department. Under the new law, the registration must be biennially renewed. Those already having registered them prior to this new law have until Dec. 31, 2023, to renew them.

“We recommend people become familiar with the new ordinance, like the primary road extensions and state highways where you can’t operate legally, and keep their vehicle up to date with the important features because they are there for your safety,” said Pursell in a telephone interview.

Massive cornhole tourney comes to Cedar Falls this weekend in conjunction with Sport Show From Friday until Sunday, the Cornhole League Midwest Open will be held in conjunction with the Eastern Iowa Sport Show in Cedar Falls.

Registration requires a person fill out a form, pass an inspection and pay a $25 fee.

The UTV should be equipped with a muffler, headlight, taillight, turn signals and brakes. In addition, they need a fluorescent-orange bicycle safety flag at least five feet above the street surface, and a slow-moving vehicle sign on the rear of the vehicle.

Any trailer attached to the UTV must display a taillight. No attachment, other than a trailer, shall extend beyond two feet of the vehicle.

People will not be permitted to drive UTVs on busier streets like Bremer Avenue (from the eastern city limits to 20th Street), Fourth Street Southwest, 20th Street Southwest/Heritage Way, and Cedar River Parkway/10th Avenue Southwest.

Anyone 16 years of age or older can operate UTVs with a valid driver’s license. They have to stay on local streets within posted speed limits up to 35 miles per hour from sunrise to sunset.

On Feb. 21, Councilor Rodney Drenkow motioned to allow them to be driven after dark. That was defeated 4-3 and was not re-introduced as an amendment Monday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.