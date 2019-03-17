CEDAR FALLS — The City Council will hold a public hearing Monday on a rezoning request to allow NewAldaya Lifescapes to create a community campus for residents 55 years and older.
The proposal asks the city to rezone the 42.3-acre parcel from agricultural to residential. The land has been zoned agricultural since 1970.
The proposed development is for 29 to 144 units at the southeast corner of West 12th Street and Union Road. The development would include single and multi-unit buildings as well as duplexes.
NewAldaya would buy the land near the Robinson-Dresser Sports Complex from Money Pit LLC.
Several Cedar Falls residents have voiced concerns about water runoff in the area when the proposal came before the Planning and Zoning Commission.
The City Council will also hold a public hearing on a proposal to adopt a recodified revision of the city’s code of ordinances.
It is meant to clean up city code by identifying obsolete provisions, conflicts and inconsistencies in conjunction with state statutes, as well as conflicts within the Code itself, according to city documents.
The Cedar Falls City Council meeting is planned for 7 p.m. Monday at the city council chambers in City Hall.
