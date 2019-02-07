WATERLOO — City taxpayers may be asked to help pay for the Black Hawk County sheriff’s patrol this year.
Members of the county Board of Supervisors signaled their willingness for the major shift in policy during a budget work session Tuesday.
Current sheriff’s patrol costs come entirely from the rural property tax levy paid only by those living outside city limits. Urban residents pay city property taxes to support their local police forces.
But a tentative county budget for the next fiscal year would move 25 percent of the sheriff’s patrol expenses into a countywide tax levy paid by both urban and rural residents.
County Finance Director Susan Deaton noted other Iowa counties utilize the countywide tax levy to pay for the sheriff’s patrols and said the move was necessary this year to prevent a large hike in rural tax bills.
Supervisor Dan Trelka, who also serves as Waterloo’s police chief, and Sheriff Tony Thompson both said they could justify asking city residents to shoulder a portion of the sheriff’s patrol costs.
“The sheriff’s department is here in the city of Waterloo, so even as they’re coming and going there’s a presence,” Trelka said. “They do assist the municipalities on many calls.
“Fairness is a matter of perception,” he added. “As I’m looking at this I can say I can justify this.”
Thompson said applying 25 percent of his patrol costs to the countywide levy was “pretty accurate.”
“You think about the Gilbertvilles, the Dunkertons; we are their patrol when they’re not working,” Thompson said. “We do back up Cedar Falls and Waterloo on calls.
“Most of our mental health calls — emergency committals and things of that nature — are not out in the rural county,” he added. “They’re in other municipalities, and mostly in Waterloo.”
Deaton said tax base growth in the rural area has not kept pace with increases in the patrol costs, namely salaries and benefits for deputies. The county is also correcting a situation from previous years by moving the sheriff’s dispatch costs to the rural levy instead of the countywide levy.
“The biggest problem (with dispatch) now is the cities are being double-taxed,” Thompson noted. “The cities are taxing for their share and the county is taxing our cities for the county’s share.”
But that move could result in a large boost in rural tax rates next year.
The current countywide tax rate is $6.69 per $1,000 of taxable value and was projected to drop to $6.29 next year. The tax rate paid by rural residents on top of the countywide levy was projected to jump from $3.50 to $4.19 per $1,000.
By moving 25 percent of the sheriff’s patrol to the countywide levy, it would still drop from $6.69 to $6.38 per $1,000 of taxable value. But the rural levy would only grow from $3.50 to $3.58 per $1,000.
Black Hawk County once funded the sheriff’s patrol from the countywide tax levy.
In 1999, the Farm Bureau complained that local option tax revenue the county received for property tax relief was being used to lower the countywide tax rate instead of being earmarked entirely to the rural fund.
County officials responded by using the sales tax revenue to effectively eliminate the rural tax levy. But they moved the sheriff’s patrol costs into that fund, arguing those costs were most appropriately paid by the rural areas being patrolled.
A final decision on the county budget is not expected until a March 5 budget hearing.
