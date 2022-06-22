City says All-in Grocers to start construction in next few weeks

WATERLOO — A local grocery store, now five years in the making, came before City Council again on Monday to discuss a new subordination agreement.

Developers of the All-in Grocers are finalizing financing this week for the downtown store and construction is set to start soon after.

Councilors approved the agreement 5-1 with Dave Boesen dissenting. Councilor John Chiles was absent.

The city approved a subordinate clause in January but this week’s approval was changing the specific language on the agreement due to the pushed back closing date on the financing, according to All-in Grocers’ lawyer Eric Johnson.

Johnson said the grocery secured the site by mortgage to the city, but to get to construction required financing from lenders. He said the developers “are always going to subordinate to that.” The city has given $900,000 to $1.2 million for the project.

The subordination agreement puts the city third in line to receive its grant money back if the developer doesn’t finish construction.

Residents, like Forest Dillavou, were upset about the subordination saying the people of Waterloo are being overlooked.

“We have a lot of money invested in this and its not coming back because this agreement puts the city of Waterloo at the bottom of the list,” Dillavou said. “Everyone gets their money first and the city last and that’s where the taxpayers have always been – last.”

Councilor Dave Boesen also expressed disagreement, ultimately voting no on the resolution. He asked what had changed from earlier in the year.

Johnson said the developers made multiple attempts at financing the project after some of the options didn’t work out.

“In December we thought there was government funding that was imminent and it didn’t happen, then those funds were found from other lenders who agreed to put money in this project,” Johnson said. “It just gets reconstituted and the developers wish more than anybody that it would’ve closed a year ago because of where prices go.”

Boesen noted that prices of materials are rising, saying there is a 30% increase in supplies. Johnson said the budget is updated with increases factored into it.

Back in January, developer Rodney Anderson said development was delayed due to rising steel prices. In October 2020, Noel Anderson, community planning and development director, said financial paperwork and the supply shortage from COVID-19 contributed to the delayed start date.

In May of 2021, Rodney Anderson said contractors finished installing the building’s foundation during the winter but construction wouldn’t start until late summer of that year. He then projected the rest of the work would take about seven months.

The topic of concern for both residents and councilors is that the project is taking years to finish. Mayor Quentin Hart asked Noel Anderson if there are other projects that take 5 to 10 years to complete. Anderson said yes, although many projects are talked about in confidence, whereas the development of the grocery store has been talked about publicly since 2017.

Both Noel Anderson and Johnson reassured councilors that closing will happen in the next week.

Other residents, like Kathryn Mahoney, celebrated the updated closing date.

“All-in Grocery will be fantastic for our city,” Mahoney said. “It is needed. It is long overdue and, as regards to the subordination agreement, Mr. Johnson tells us this is standard. This is just updating something that was already done.”

The proposed building at Highway 63 and Franklin Street is expected to include a grocery store, restaurant, laundromat and community center.

