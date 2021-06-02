City rules pave the way for E-scooter launch in Waterloo

WATERLOO – Electric scooters rentals are set to hit the streets of Waterloo next week thanks in part to City Council members tweaking the city’s vehicle and traffic ordinances.

On Tuesday, the council approved the changes so Bird, the California-based company that is bringing a fleet of the E-scooters, can launch its program in time for the My Waterloo Days festival and to coincide with the city’s Spark event.

“Our hope is to launch next Tuesday, June, 8, immediately following the city’s Spark event,” said Jessica Rucker, executive director with Main Street Waterloo.

The ordinances passed Tuesday include rules to create a license of operators of shared mobility devices — setting fees, insurance requirements and customer service standards — as wells as adding electric scooters into the city’s existing bicycle ordinance.

Also passed was a resolution setting zones where shared mobility devices can be used. It covers the downtown area and just beyond — roughly west to the John Deere Foundry/TechWorks area, the Conger Street Bridge and the tip of Sans Souci Island, north to Franklin Street, east to a few blocks beyond the 18th Street Bridge and south a few blocks past the U.S. Highway 218 overpass.