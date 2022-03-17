City property taxes go down for average Waverly homeowner due to flat tax rate, lower state rollback

WAVERLY – A $35.5 million budget approved last week by the City Council means homeowners will see a property tax reduction of approximately $35 per $100,000 of value next fiscal year, said City Administrator James Bronner.

City Council unanimously approved its fiscal year 2022-23 budget with a flat tax rate of $16.33 per thousand dollars.

The previous few years saw the rate “grow quite a bit due to the debt that we’ve taken on for the projects we were completing,” Bronner previously told councilors at a work session.

The city of Waverly makes up about 40% of a resident’s tax bill. Waverly-Shell Rock Community School District sets its own tax rate, and is another 40% of the pie. The remaining 20% is largely controlled by Bremer County and Hawkeye Community College.

“I appreciate staff taking their foot off the gas somewhat on the projects,” said Councilor Matthew Schneider, adding “I think that this budget year is going to be challenging” with commodity prices “really raging out of control right now.”

The council sets the tax rate every year when it approves its budget. Next year’s rate rose a minuscule 0.02% from fiscal year 2021-22.

Over the last 10 years, the rate was at its lowest, $14.03, during fiscal year 2016-17. From there, it jumped to $14.45 in 2018-19 and then $15.69 in 2020-21.

The $35 per $100,000 in value decrease in an average resident’s city taxes assumes an owner’s property assessment hasn’t changed since the last fiscal year. That reduction is triggered because “less of the value of the property could be taxed” in the upcoming fiscal year due to the state reducing what’s called the residential property tax rollback from 56.40% to 54.13%.

Commercial and industrial rollbacks remained at 90%, meaning those property owners’ city taxes will not change, assuming their property values haven’t changed.

“The department managers come into the budget talks already thinking lean,” said Councilor Ann Rathe. “We’ve finished several major infrastructure projects over the last few years, so we do get a break from that.

“In the next five to 10 years, it’s really going to be the amenities, town parks, trails, etc. that we’re going to need to prepare for and decide how and when we want to do that spending,” she added.

