City of Waverly established Covid-19 closures

Waverly closes public buildings
WAVERLY -- As of Wednesday, the following City of Waverly Leisure Services facilities will be open or closed as follows:
Waverly City Hall and Civic Center will be closed to the public until further notice. Staff will be available by phone or email to keep services functioning. All events and meetings in the Civic Center will need to be relocated or rescheduled.
You have free articles remaining.
Here is the plan for other facilities:
- All city parks, the Rail Trail and the dog park will be open as normal. Social distancing will be encouraged and practiced.
- Harlington Cemetery will be open as normal. Cemetery lot inquiries can be addressed by calling (319) 352-6263.
- The Waverly Municipal Golf Course will remain open. but effective immediately, the pro shop will be closed. The pro shop will continue to be staffed during normal business hours, however face-to-face contact to pro shop employees will be as limited as much possible. Primary payment option will be credit card transactions made over the phone. Members (no cost transactions) can feel free to book online tee times, while nonmembers will need to secure tee times and pay over the phone. If a golf cart is rented, a sanitized cart will be provided on the first tee at your designated tee time. Please note that golf carts will be sanitized with bleach-based products. All events prior to May 9 will be canceled.
For more information, call Waverly Leisure Services at 319-352-6263.