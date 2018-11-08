Try 1 month for 99¢

WATERLOO — The city has received an award from the Government Finance Officers Association for its 2017 comprehensive annual financial report.

The city received the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting, the organization’s highest recognition, for the 14th consecutive year.

The GFOA said Waterloo’s comprehensive annual financial report has been judged by an impartial panel to meet the high standards of the program, including demonstrating a constructive spirit of full disclosure to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate potential users and user groups to read the comprehensive annual financial report.

The GFOA is a nonprofit professional association serving approximately 19,000 government finance professionals with offices in Chicago and Washington, D.C.

