WATERLOO — Both bargaining and non-bargaining city staff will see pay raises of at least 2%.

The City Council on Monday unanimously passed five-year collective bargaining agreements as well as a 3% wage increase for non-unionized employees.

Waterloo planners and engineers with the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 1195 and clerks, secretaries, evidence technicians and animal control employees with Teamsters Local 238 will receive a 3% raise for the first three years. The contract will be reopened in years four and five to negotiate on wages.

Laborers with Municipal Employees Local Union No. 177 and library employees with the Communication Workers of America will receive a 3% raise for five years.

Contracts for Waterloo police officers, sergeants, lieutenants and code enforcement officers include a higher wage increase. Officers and sergeants are under the Waterloo Police Protective Association. Lieutenants and code enforcement officers are with AFSCME Local 1195.

Starting July 1, these city employees will receive a 4.5% raise. Next year, they will receive a 4.75% raise, and the year after that they will receive a 5% raise. Negotiations will be opened again in years four and five on their wages.

In 2023, the lowest paid police officer will make $32.69 per hour while the highest paid officer will make $43.22 per hour. For sergeants, the range goes from $47.40 to $51.64 per hour.

Code enforcement officers and lieutenants will start at $67,990 per year.

For police lieutenants, sergeants and officers, there will be a new longevity scale that caps at 20 years.

Councilmember Dave Boesen said he didn’t agree with police contracts stopping at 20 years, while other departments cap at 30 years.

“I think it’s unfair to other city employees and it’s pitting departments against each other,” he said.

Boesen also stated that the council was informed of the new longevity scale once, in an executive session. He said he voted in favor of the resolution for approving wages for bargaining employees because he didn’t want to “hold up” other employees receiving raises.

As for Waterloo Fire Department employees, who are unionized through the International Association of Firefighters Local No. 66, they will receive a 2.25% increase starting July 1. Next year, there will be a 2.5% increase and the year following will be a 3% increase. The contract will be reopened in years four and five to negotiate on wages.

Firefighters will make $20.50 to $28.11 per hour and paramedics will make $29.08 to $30.57 per hour.

Employees in the department will have salaries that range from $56,498 to $104,166 – with medical supervisors making the most.

The 3% raise for non-bargaining employees includes 97 people. Salaries range from $42,548 to $$168,563 for those positions, which are usually administrative roles.

City employees with the top salaries will be Police Chief Joe Leibold at $168,563; Fire Chief William Beck at $144,206; and Police Captains Robert Duncan, Jason Feaker and Aaron McClelland at $134,846.

The city will pay $7.72 million in wages for its non-bargaining employees. Resident David Dryer said he believes the city’s residents don’t make enough to cover the tab.

“The people who pay these wages don’t necessarily get that much on their increases,” Dryer said, noting a calculation that he makes about $13 per hour on Social Security and both his house's assessed valuation and utility bills have increased. “We keep paying these people, and I don’t say they’re not needed, (but) they’re not keeping up with what the people paying their wages are getting paid.”

Ward 2 Councilmember Jonathan Grieder said he agrees that “things are thin” economically but that bad results could come from no wage increases.

“Chief Leibold (and) others can tell us how few applications we’re getting for some of these very high needs positions,” Grieder said. “If we start cutting wages, we’re going to have to brown out fire stations, we are going to have to increase police officers’ work load, we are going to have to potentially lose accreditation at the library.”

